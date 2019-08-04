Between 2010 and last year, formal manufacturing lost 85 000 jobs. This means our productive sectors of the economy (manufacturing and mining) have taken a large knock. Picture: Reuters

Productivity SA is a juristic person which was established in terms of the Employment Services Act. It falls under the Department of Employment and Labour and its mandate is to promote employment, growth and productivity in South Africa.

With the new mandate to the Department of Employment and Labour, this will become a vital social partner to the private sector.

Obviously, we always want to improve the economic efficiency and productivity. Productivity SA has an enterprise support programme which aims at job preservation or minimising the retrenchment of workers.

It needs to employ innovative solutions to improve competitiveness in every industry. It does recognise that the economic environment is fluid and that the landscape is changing. We are experiencing enormous retrenchments across the board.

Just this year alone, since February, we have seen thousands of employees retrenched from the big banks, many more from the building companies, many in the sugar industry and the mines. The tyre and dairy industries have also been affected, likewise with television.

Many of these retrenchments might have been able to be avoided if these companies were more productive and more careful in the way they focused on the businesses. Business in South Africa has to be more competitive as we are now competing with the rest of the world and the industrialisation of our economy has to be carefully planned. We have to be more innovative and we need to look at long-term economic stability and living standards.

Unfortunately, Productivity SA experienced a decline during the financial year 2017-2018. There seems to have been a lack of funding from the Department of Labour, but hopefully this will be sorted out in due course.

We do need to investigate and carefully look at the links between industry and higher education. Industry has to invest in new technologies and Productivity SA needs to be one of the institutions pushing the drive to be ready for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Productivity SA has resolved to establish a competitiveness council for South Africa. This has to change our mindset where we are going to have to support national development and instil a productive culture. Unemployment cannot be tackled by the government alone, and certainly the government cannot continue with business as usual. Not only are we losing jobs, but we are not focusing on creating new, sustainable jobs.

The government seems to have lost sight of the National Development Plan (NDP) where we had agreed that there must be labour market reforms promoting employment.

The Department of Employment and Labour has agreed to relook at its labour market policies and programmes in consultation with both employers and trade unions.

With the GDP growth forecast at 1.1 for this year and the unemployment rate at the highest it has ever been (most of whom are black and African, in particular youth and women). The most devastating issue is that the manufacturing sector has shed most jobs and we are still incredibly low on the scale with our overall competitiveness.

We are rated number 53 out of 63 countries. Almost at the bottom of the list. In the world competitiveness year book last year, we are right down at number 52 out of the 63 countries. Even the World Economic Forum in its competitive index has dropped us lower. Between 2010 and last year, formal manufacturing lost 85000 jobs. This means our productive sectors of the economy (manufacturing and mining) have taken a large knock. It is clear we will not meet the NDP targets of eliminating poverty.

Productivity SA has stated it will look at mining. Furthermore, it is good to see that there are training interventions and efforts in order to upskill and to capacitate the workforce.

I visited a factory in Epping which had enormously benefited from input from Productivity SA and ongoing training. The Department of Labour, as it was known then, placed an expert on the premises who worked with the staff to capacitate them and to have some sort of oversight on where it was going wrong.

The interesting part of the exercise was that this departmental expert took a lot of time and trouble to get input from the staff who actually worked on the machinery. The staff were able to explain why production was slow and were able to give input as to how it could be more efficient. This exercise resulted in a 20% saving for the factory who were then able to avoid retrenchment.

Obviously, there are other ways and means offered by the Department of Employment and Labour to try to avoid the retrenchments. One of these interventions is the employment lay-off scheme. The scheme, although seldom used, could result in the reskilling of staff whose jobs have become redundant.

Employers and owners of businesses can contact Productivity SA by emailing [email protected]

Those in Cape Town can email [email protected] or in KwaZulu-Natal, [email protected] Those not on email can call 0118485300.

* Michael Bagraim is a labour lawyer.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media