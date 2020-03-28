Employees may need to explore other means of proof as Covid-19 stretches the medical system

As we enter into a rather complex and unfortunate situation with the coronavirus, we discuss the effect it would have on the workplace. It will be necessary for individual employees to access sick certificates if possible. A medical certificate must be issued and signed by a medical practitioner or any other person who is certified to diagnose and treat patients. This person must also be registered with a professional council established by an act of Parliament. This is governed by the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and will create certain problems as medical practitioners are under immense pressure and the public medical system won’t be able to cope with the number of people needing medical certificates.

The reality is more than 50% of those who will require medical certificates will not be able to get them from a traditional source.

We need to explore other means of proof that the individual is ill or displaying flu-like symptoms.

If an employee is absent from work on more than two consecutive days or on more than one occasion during an eight-week period and there is no medical certificate, there is no obligation on the employer to pay.

All employees are entitled to the number of days paid sick leave equal to the number of days normally worked in a six-week period during a sick leave cycle of 36 months. During the first six months of employment an employee is entitled to one day’s paid sick leave for every 26 days worked.

The above being said, the extraordinary situation we are going to face will necessitate employers being more lenient and more understanding.

In an interesting Labour Appeal Court case, the Appeal Court, when dealing with a traditional healer, asked employers to be sympathetic and to demonstrate great understanding.

Statistics tell us that 80% of South Africans consult with sangomas when ill and this will have to be taken into account when our medical system is stretched. Many traditional healers can’t give valid medical certificates, but desperate times call for desperate measures. Employers will have to put in place guidelines to ensure that employees know how to apply for leave and especially for sick leave.

They must be told who they can contact and that person should be contactable at all times. The employees will be required to submit supporting documentation after the request.

Obviously non-compliance with the system would have to be carefully tested against the excuses proffered by the employee. Many employees do abuse the system and will try to feign illness. This must be tested against the system set up by the employer.

Clearly previous excellent service would be taken into account when testing the claims for sick leave.

In certain circumstances even a traditional healer’s certificate will be regarded as valid and the courts will look to the sincerity of the individual.

It is important to attend now to amending sick leave policies to take into account not only traditional healers but possibly nurses and medical personnel at clinics and hospitals.

All employers have to ensure that their system includes fair labour practice and takes into account the employees rights at all times.

Many employers won’t demand a medical certificate but will respect the integrity of their trusted employees.

The Health Professions Act recognises certain categories of people which will include the Traditional Health Practitioner’s Council.

Normally a letter issued by a clinic would not serve as proof, but under these trying circumstances, we would advise all employers to use their discretion and default to granting the sick leave because of the virus.

Under normal circumstances it is still understood that the Traditional Health Practitioner’s Council has not registered any practitioners as yet, but this will be corrected in due course.

It’s my advice to accept the traditional healers’ medical certificate so as to not create a further onerous burden on the state.

The employees ought to know that this is for a short period only.

* Michael Bagraim is a labour lawyer. He can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.