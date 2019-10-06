Employers must honour maternity leave









"Maternity leave may commence at any time from four weeks before the expected date of birth unless otherwise agreed," writes Michael Bagraim. This is a continuation of last week's column dealing with the different types of leave. Sick leave is calculated on a cycle of 36 months of employment and the employee is entitled to an amount of paid sick leave equal to the number of days the employee would normally work during a period of six weeks. However, during the first six months of employment, an employee is entitled to one day's paid sick leave for every 26 days worked. Maternity leave has also been revisited and it is important for all employers to relook at the changes to the basic conditions of employment act and to change the contract of employment. Maternity leave may commence at any time from four weeks before the expected date of birth unless otherwise agreed. Sometimes a medical practitioner would certify that it is necessary for the employee's health or that of the unborn child to take leave immediately. No employee may work for six weeks after the birth of a child unless medically certified to do so. Family responsibility leave applies to any employee who has been in employment with an employer for longer than four months and who works at least four days a week for that employer.

The employer must grant that employee during an annual leave cycle at the request of the employee three days’ paid leave which the employee is entitled to take a) when the employee’s child is born, b) when the employee’s child is sick, or c) in the event of the death of the employee’s spouse or life partner or the employee’s parent, adopted parent, grandparent, child, adopted child, grandchild or sibling.

This family responsibility leave must be read in light of the changes to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA) which has extended parental leave.

Likewise, the employer must pay the employee for the family responsibility leave at the same wage the employee would ordinarily have received for work on that day. This family responsibility leave must be paid on the employee’s usual payday. It must be remembered that the family responsibility leave is a one-off payment per the annual leave cycle.

There are many collective agreements between employers and trade unions and bargaining councils which may vary the number of days, the circumstances under which leave is to be granted, and terms of family responsibility leave.

The letter of appointment of the employee (or contract of employment) and the payslip of each employee would indicate how much leave is still owing to each and every employee.

It is imperative in terms of the BCEA that every employee has written particulars of employment and receives a regular payslip after each payment.

* Michael Bagraim is a labour lawyer.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.