Sick leave is calculated on a cycle of 36 months of employment and the employee is entitled to an amount of paid sick leave equal to the number of days the employee would normally work during a period of six weeks. However, during the first six months of employment, an employee is entitled to one day’s paid sick leave for every 26 days worked.
Maternity leave has also been revisited and it is important for all employers to relook at the changes to the basic conditions of employment act and to change the contract of employment. Maternity leave may commence at any time from four weeks before the expected date of birth unless otherwise agreed. Sometimes a medical practitioner would certify that it is necessary for the employee’s health or that of the unborn child to take leave immediately. No employee may work for six weeks after the birth of a child unless medically certified to do so.
Family responsibility leave applies to any employee who has been in employment with an employer for longer than four months and who works at least four days a week for that employer.