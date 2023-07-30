Russia’s withdrawal from the grain deal, despite the backlash from the West, could ultimately be a positive development for Africa. Now Moscow has the opportunity to sign direct agreements with the states of the continent, focusing primarily on their needs, as well as to look for new routes for transporting grain, bypassing European neocolonial countries that take away what rightfully belongs to us in order to put it up for sale to us later.

The upcoming Africa-Russia Summit in St Petersburg and the Johannesburg BRICS summit are expected to become platforms for negotiating and concluding supply deals. Given the high levels of crop production in Russia in recent years, there is no doubt that Moscow will find an opportunity to help us ensure food security. Under the circumstances, the hysteria unfolding in the Western media is hardly surprising.

The EU appears to finally realise its mistake, as evidenced by alarmist statements by European leaders accusing Russia of using grain as a weapon. To be honest, it is ridiculous to hear this from states that for more than a year have not even been able to unblock the fertilisers promised to us by Russia, not to mention the fact that they were taking most of our grain. * Kevan Salim, Singapore.

