Enkosi South Africa for decolonising the law

In recent times, South Africa has been making history by revealing the cruelty of oppressors and the importance of the rule of law. This serves as a rebuke to America and England, who also support the Zionist Israeli government.

South Africa continues the legacy of Nelson Mandela, echoing his sentiments from the 1990s when Madiba used to proclaim that America was the embodiment of evil. South Africa has historically criticised Israel’s settler colonial occupation of Palestinian territories, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian cause and taking diplomatic measures to condemn what it perceives as Israeli violations of international law. The period, where the former South African colony imparts law lessons to England, will undoubtedly be etched in history.

Unfortunately, many leaders in the Middle East seem to merely listen to the sounds of bombs and deliver empty speeches. Despite being geographically distant, South Africa remains the closest country to Palestine in terms of heart. The impact of the oppression in Palestine on us is debatable, but the effect of Mandela’s 27 years in prison on South Africa is undeniable. It’s interesting to ponder where the DA stands regarding Palestine as South Africa makes history.

During the Gaza genocide, Palestinians observed the theft of organs from their deceased bodies. Only a few weeks later, disturbing news emerged from America, with high instances of paedophilia and organ theft cases. In New York, speculative theories about tunnels beneath the historic Chabad-Lubavitch synagogue compromised nearby structures, leading to arrests and citations. Simultaneously, court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s case were made public, revealing his responses to human trafficking claims. Amid these events, US President Joe Biden ordered the bombing of Yemen to support the Israeli cause with another questionable excuse somehow related to the security of America.

On the other side of the world, South Africa sought justice for Palestine, standing in opposition to England’s actions – a reminder of the struggle for decoloniality, but this is also a powerful response to Israeli crime and the three wise monkeys of the West. Notably, South African lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, wearing dreads instead of colonial relics, symbolises this commitment. South Africa has reintroduced itself to the world, and in future hearings, it won’t be surprising to witness someone entering the same court adorned in South African regalia, whether it be Khoisan animal skins or Xhosa fabrics.

When South Africa declared to the international community that Israel had crossed the line, the Israeli police prevented the Muslims of Cape Town from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque last Friday and sent them back. How Israel intends to mend its tarnished image remains uncertain, but it appears that it won’t relinquish its tyranny easily. This achievement is a victory rooted in the historical figures of South Africa and freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives, such as Shaykh Yusuf of Macassar, Tuan Guru, Abubakr Effendi, Abdullah Abdurrahman, Steve Biko and, of course, Madiba.

South Africa has spoken on behalf of the common conscience of the world. * Halim Gençoğlu. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.