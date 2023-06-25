Entering the job market is even harder for white students because of laws which are racist

I was surprised to read the article in the Cape Argus on June 19, “EFF calls for de-registration of Jewish school as ex-students have joined Israeli army”, as it shows an alarming degree of ignorance and lack of knowledge of the economic realities of life in South Africa. It is surprising that EFF MPL Aisha Cassiem is not aware of the difficulty matriculants have of getting into the South African labour market. This is even harder for white students because of job reservation laws which, no matter the names these go by, are by definition racist.

Learners once matriculated often look elsewhere for economic opportunities. It is difficult to get into English-speaking countries because of immigration restriction laws and visa requirements. Israel, however, is different. It has a flourishing economy, low unemployment, no load shedding, good public transport, and women can walk home in the dark safely. As a result some Herzlia graduates look to Israel for their future and reluctantly join the brain drain, although under other circumstances they would have preferred to stay. In Israel they are made citizens and have to obey the laws, which include compulsory military service. This is necessary because the small country has neighbours who refuse to make peace and spend money not on citizens, but on building cementlined, air-conditioned tunnels and missiles meant to target Israeli citizens – a war crime.

The graduates who become Israeli citizens are not Wagner mercenaries intending to return with pockets lined with cash. Of course they would rather not have to serve in the army, but they then have the legal duties of all Israeli citizens. South Africa cannot take responsibility for the life choices of ex-South Africans, nor can a school take responsibility for the life choices of its graduates. Their job is to educate, not to control the matriculants’ futures. * Yvonne Robins, Sea Point.

