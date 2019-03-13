Danny and Nora have now retired to enjoy their relaxed lifestyle in the company of their daughter and grandchildren in Crawford.

Cape Town - Danny Brink, a well-known footballer, waved to his distant relative who stood on the other side of Jan Smuts Drive. The girl he waved to was his distant cousin, Nora Brink. They hardly spoke to each other when they attended family gatherings.

On this particular day, Nora was quite reluctant to wave back at him, but gave a slight wave.

She had nine sisters around her who grew up in Brandon Street, Alicedale.

Danny was one of four sons who grew up in St Bernard Street, Sunnyside. He also had five sisters. On this day, he proceeded across the road to talk to Nora.

She did not take much notice of this and continued on her walk back to her home in Alicedale.

They were both heading into their twenties and did not know what the future might bring.

After seeing each other for a few months, they decided to get married. They tied the knot on March 14, 1959.

A youthful Danny and Nora Brink, above.

Danny Brink was staying with his parents in Sunnyside.

At the time, he was working for Kohler Corrugated and played soccer as a part-time hobby.

He played for Celtic Football Club from the age of 18.

After playing for Celtic FC for a few years, he moved to Hotspur United FC, where he played until the age of 36.

When he finished playing soccer, he gave his heart to the Lord on May 11, 1975, in Docks Mission Cranleigh Church.

Nora was working at Venus Clothing and United Shirts, apart from looking after their three children.

Sadly, one of their two sons died at the age of 7 from a disease. This was heartbreaking for the family because Graham was an energetic young boy who wanted to become a cricket player.

In 2000, Danny and Nora Brink became the pastoral couple at Docks Mission Cranleigh Church in Benbow Road, Athlone.

In 2004, after daughter Gail got married, Danny and Nora moved out of the family home to Pinelands.

Fast forward a few years.

Danny and Nora have now retired to enjoy their relaxed lifestyle in the company of their daughter and grandchildren in Crawford.

* Submitted by their grandson, Alan Lategan from Belthorn Estate.

Cape Argus