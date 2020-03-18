Executives must have grasp of IT trends

There was a time, not so long ago, when having a great IT infrastructure gave a business a ton of convenience and a possible competitive advantage. A great accounting system saved a lot of time, an efficient point-of-sale system helped reduce shrinkage, and a website gave the organisation a marketing edge over its competitors. No doubt, computers unlocked a lot of business value for those who “opted in”, but it was still possible to run a successful business without too much of a technology infrastructure. Technology was great to have, but not entirely necessary. Today, technology is no longer an external addition to business; technology has begun to play a deeper, more fundamental role in every part of an organisation.

Just as the central nervous system permeates every tiny part of the body, so does technology affect every aspect of a business and is so tightly integrated that it is impossible to separate one from the other.

Technology is no longer an outsider, but an inseparable part of business at every level.

To understand this tight and inseparable relationship between business and technology, think of some of the most successful and disruptive businesses in the world, like Uber, Netflix and Amazon.

Even a cursory study of any of these businesses will show clearly that it is impossible to imagine any one of them existing without their technology stacks.

For example, how would Uber operate without its apps? How would one call an Uber? Dial a number? In that case, would Uber be the disruptive, global giant it is now, or yet another local taxi operator?

Netflix is a better example of the inseparable relationship between business and technology. Unlike Uber, whose operation ultimately relies on the vehicles that move people around, Netflix has no physical presence in the real world. The entire customer experience is limited to screens of various sizes.

In other words, Netflix is an entirely virtual business whose core operations run on servers in the cloud.

Today, more and more businesses are going the same route and are finding enormous success. Whether these businesses operate in the retail space, like Amazon, or the education space, like my own company, IT varsity, modern technology has made it possible to operate on this level.

The trouble is, as much as this new technology is propelling so many businesses into becoming highly successful global players, the same technology will be instrumental in bringing many companies to their knees, possibly wiping them out of existence within a decade or so.

Why do I think so? Is it that the technology is out of reach for most businesses? Is it proprietary and protected by patents? Not at all. If anything, the tech is cheaper and more accessible than ever before, and within reach of everyone from street vendors to multinational conglomerates.

So where does the problem lie? In my years of consulting, I’ve recognised one major issue that hurts most businesses: it is that the people at the highest levels of the organisation have little to no knowledge of the current state of technology.

Most chief executives, managing directors, executive committees and the like choose to focus on other functions of the business, like finance, marketing and sales, and almost completely ignore the technology.

In many cases, well intentioned business leaders choose to outsource the technology aspects to consultants or vendors, hoping they will facilitate the digital transformation of their businesses. This yields limited success at most.

The reason is that, while consultants might educate and advise and while vendors might provide solutions to automate certain business functions, the only people who have a global view of a business and the influence necessary to implement change are the people at the top.

My advice to business leaders is to equip themselves with enough knowledge of technology trends to identify solutions within their own spaces or, at the very least, to allow them to have informed discussions with consultants and vendors so that they unlock maximum value and provide higher returns on investment.

* Bilal Kathrada is an educational technologist, speaker, author, newspaper columnist and entrepreneur. He is the founder of CompuKids, a start-up that teaches children Computer Science skills. Bilal blogs at www.bilalkat.com.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.