Farmers a big blessing to our thirsty wildlife









Windmill. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA) Even though we've been through tough times, water-wise, here in the City and learnt to save the water from the shower, to flush the toilet and collect the cooled kettle water to irrigate the geranium pot, we have no idea how difficult it is to manage water supplies in remote rural areas. Far away in the Karoo, where I grew up, the water supplies come from boreholes, where every precious drop is filtered through aeons of ancient lava and then pumped up by windmills, cupful by precious cupful to fill troughs of drinking water for sheep and cattle. We may think we have a serious job protecting our water supplies here in the suburbs, but Karoo farmers spend a major part of their time seeing that their precious supplies actually reach their animals. Competition for water is keen out there. Wild pigs root out underground plastic supply pipes, porcupines chew holes in the pipes, inquisitive baboons damage the valves that control the flow of water to the troughs and it's a constant battle to keep the water flowing. In times of serious drought, like the present, every day begins with an inspection patrol, visiting each watering point and seeing there's been no damage during the night. People who love the vastness of the Karoo often speak of the great silence of the night, but it's a very busy silence. The Karoo teems with life after dark and every nocturnal creature needs water to survive. The competition for those few precious litres is very fierce.

In good years many nocturnal animals survive on the trickle from natural springs or shady rock pools, but in drought times every source of water becomes a gathering point for the creatures of the night.

Maybe we city folk seldom think of this, but during droughts it is the farmers who keep the wild animal populations alive.

They may be working for the welfare of their flocks and herds, but they're also the lifeline for buck and jackals, porcupines, meerkats, aardvarks, hares as well as a hundred varieties of birds. Bees too, of course. Bees have recently been named the most important creatures on the planet.

They may not consume as much water as cattle, but without their daily sip of moisture they would die. Then the plants would die, then we would eventually starve to death.

We often forget what an enormous debt we owe the farmers of the world.

Last Laugh

An overweight man went to a dietitian and asked for help to lose weight.

The dietitian wrote a detailed list of everything the man could eat and how much he was allowed to eat each day.

All seemed to be going reasonably well until one day the man rushed into the dietitian's office and said: “I have to give up my diet. It’s making me increasingly irritable. This morning I lost my temper when a check-out lady gave me the wrong change, and I grabbed her and bit her ear off.”

“Oh dear,” said the dietitian. “that's a lot of calories.”

