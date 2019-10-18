Far away in the Karoo, where I grew up, the water supplies come from boreholes, where every precious drop is filtered through aeons of ancient lava and then pumped up by windmills, cupful by precious cupful to fill troughs of drinking water for sheep and cattle.
We may think we have a serious job protecting our water supplies here in the suburbs, but Karoo farmers spend a major part of their time seeing that their precious supplies actually reach their animals. Competition for water is keen out there.
Wild pigs root out underground plastic supply pipes, porcupines chew holes in the pipes, inquisitive baboons damage the valves that control the flow of water to the troughs and it's a constant battle to keep the water flowing. In times of serious drought, like the present, every day begins with an inspection patrol, visiting each watering point and seeing there's been no damage during the night.
People who love the vastness of the Karoo often speak of the great silence of the night, but it's a very busy silence. The Karoo teems with life after dark and every nocturnal creature needs water to survive. The competition for those few precious litres is very fierce.