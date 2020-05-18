Fascinating social life of seagulls

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

I confess that I've never been a keen birdwatcher, but I have several friends who devote a great deal of time and energy to the study of birds. As far as I’m concerned, the avian world is divided into big ones and “little brown jobs” generally referred to as LBJs. I have befriended a crow or two in my life, and once shared my bedroom with an owl, but I never really regarded them as birds. They were just family members like the dogs and cats. The lockdown seems to have changed that, and I find I now have spare time on my hands. I spend a great deal of that time staring out to sea and have become fascinated with the social life of seagulls. Living by the sea, I find that gulls play a major role in the daily drama that unfolds in front of the ringside seat on my patio.

Let me start by saying I think the lifestyle of seagulls is pretty close to that of the human race. Their diet includes almost everything that isn’t strapped down. They like seafood, potato crisps, left-over chicken sandwiches, and anything else careless humans may have dropped in the car park.

They spend a lot of their time simply enjoying life. They enjoy recreational flying, swimming and socialising.

Unlike many other animal species, only a relatively small proportion of their time is spent worrying about what’s for dinner.

I often see them gathered in great flocks, sitting on the beach silently and facing the same direction. Is this some kind of religious ritual?

Of course, when a shoal of little fish comes into the bay, it’s party time for seagulls. They gather in their hundreds to dive and splash and cheer loudly. But the most mysterious seagull ritual, as far as I’m concerned, is the evening parade.

Just before sunset (about 4.30pm at present) the gulls start heading south, past my house and towards Simon’s Town. It’s not a mass migration. They fly alone or sometimes in twos or threes, about 10 seconds apart, like the social distancing queues at Pick * Pay.

For about an hour they pass my house, heading steadily and resolutely southward. Some skim along just above the surface of the sea while others prefer flying higher, but all are heading south.

What do they do when they get there? Is there a major report-back session where everyone has to share any important news?

“The humans have abandoned the beaches and no longer ride the waves. We can’t find a reason for this. There don’t appear to be an unusual number of sharks around, and the water is not particularly polluted.”

“Pay no attention, Brother Gulliver. Humans do not require logical reasons for their actions. It’s probably just a religious thing.”

I don’t suppose gulls understand politics, which is what is keeping people out of the waves. Not sharks.

Last Laugh:

A sign in a restaurant window said: “Mary had a little lamb, but that was before lockdown.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.