Fast for Palestine an act of protest, solidarity

A corner at the back of St George’s Cathedral is currently doubling up as the living quarters of Father Michael Weeder, the Cathedral’s Dean. The scene is an evocative one: a rubber blow-up mattress foregrounded by a wooden cross draped on one side with a Tallit or Jewish prayer shawl, and on the other, with the Palestinian Kufiyah.

The scene is emblematic of Weeder’s deep commitment to interfaith work and solidarity, particularly in the current moment where this is so desperately needed. Weeder is making his home in the Cathedral as part of his Fast for a Free Palestine. He began the fast on Wednesday November 29 – the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People – and plans to continue until December 16, the anniversary of his ordination in 1984. The fast commenced at the Cathedral’s vigil of solidarity for a just peace, and was commissioned by Bishop Joshua Louw who prayed and anointed Weeder’s head with oil.

These Wednesday vigils have taken place every week at 1pm since October 11 on the steps of St George’s Cathedral, followed by a short service inside. The fast is based on that described in the biblical book of Daniel, in which, for 21 days, Daniel and his comrades refused to consume the food and drink of the palace. In similar fashion, Weeder is refraining from consuming anything other than water in the day, until after 6pm when he eats a small portion of fruit and vegetables. In his words, the purpose of the fast is threefold. Firstly, it is a display of “solidarity with the people of Gaza”. Secondly, it is an act of “protest as part of a global cry for a sustained ceasefire”. Thirdly, he is fasting “for a free Palestine for all the children of God”. For those who would like to participate in this solidarity campaign, Father Michael Weeder invites people to join him in fasting, to join him in prayer, to visit him at the Cathedral to chat, to pray, or to hold silence in solidarity.

He is also open to additional ideas for popularising this Fast for a Free Palestine and moving its goals forward. The poem below, which he recently wrote, is particularly poignant and powerfully captures his sentiments in embarking on this fast: THERE'LL BE NO BREAD IN GAZA TODAY O Yeshua, dear to all whose prayer is the want of prayer, whose faith, like the sigh of wind-borne rain, is a distant promised sign of almost there and try again.

You who taught a questioning Myriam and ate of Marta's meagre bounty. Your resurrected love proclaimed by one of Eva's line. Behold, O Saviour of all, your mothers, their sons and your daughters all damned by the cross of The Occupation. Its daily denial of bread and water from the wells in the villages of Hebron, stealing the shade of the olive-trees of Beit Ula.

O Lord, look upon the poor of all our lands, their struggles and how their patch-worked triumphs witness to your presence and challenge us to organise for streets of peace and homes with unlocked doors with cups of cardamom-coffee on tables of solidarity. You who stilled stormy seas help us raise hope's faded flag, garnered from our scattered faith. Lord of the high mountains, of Leviathan's deep shelter. See the wraiths of desolation and how they strike the woman, orphan the child and sow the seeds of despair in the hearts of the poor. Let them know the crushing wisdom of the five stones. May your love of the just be seen in all; the Muslim child, the Jewish mother, Christians and all of varied creeds and dreams and the ones who struggle with belief.

Then bless us with that place made holy by your love, the glory of your will done here on earth, for all made wondrously in your image. Ameen * Thandi Gamedze.

