Fatima Wise and Farah Moosa-Ariefdien

Our Rainbow Nation of diverse cultures has given way to women who forge the way for their families, for themselves and for their peers, with many similarities but inherent differences. They are still durable. With no two entrepreneurs being the same, the struggles they go through are however similar. Understanding that entrepreneurial competencies play a huge role in the business success of female entrepreneurs within the female entrepreneurship space in South Africa, the First Lady Chamber (FLC) programme was developed.

In 2015 the FLC embarked on recognising amazing female entrepreneurs in our local community. Started as a small business supporting initiative in 2015 by Fatima Wise and Farah Moosa, the FLC has grown phenomenally with 16 members on their annual programme alongside 500 women as part of their broader network at the FLC.

The mission at the FLC is to provide a platform for women entrepreneurs to feel safe and supported, therefore cultivating a unified and collaborative unit of women that can depend on each other for assistance.

This female empowerment platform educates its members with six key business skills over the course of a year, namely:



Marketing.

Branding.

Business Law.

Accounting and Compliance.

Business Profile and Strategy.

Pitch Presentations and Public Speaking.

After a year of successful workshops and events, the FLC will host its first Awards Evening on October 12 at Workshop at theWatershed V&A Waterfront.

The event will be celebrating, announcing and awarding the 2019 winner of the First Lady Chamber Business of the Year as well as highlighting the Top 5 businesses in the 2019 programme. Not leaving anyone empty handed, each member will be recognised with personalised certificates of completion as well.

The first prize winner will be awarded a business mentor for the upcoming year, a month’s free desk space usage at Co Lab training solutions as well as a five-day business trip to Doha (flights and accommodation included) as well as being hosted by the Qatari Business Women’s Association, who have partnered with and endorsed the FLC programme.

The second prize winner will be awarded an online short course sponsored by the Red and Yellow Business school course called Entrepreneurship in Action (valued at R15 000).

The third prize winner will be awarded with a R5 000 cash injection sponsored by Aspire Honeycomb Solutions.

The awards will be attended by FLC members and their partners, facilitators, existing partners, possible strategic partners, media and various

government officials. Join us for an inspirational fun filled evening of recognising women empowerment.

The venue has been proudly sponsored by Workshop 17 at the Watershed V&A Waterfront. The event starts at 5.30pm and will be an evening of glamour, celebration, with music by husband and wife duo Randy and Quinton de Monk.

For more information: [email protected]



* Fatima Wise, Cape Town.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.