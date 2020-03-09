Fight fear and stigma of coronavirus with knowledge

Quite rightly, everyone is concerned with the outbreak of the new coronavirus. As with many incidents where a virus is spread throughout the world, there are conspiracy theories about where it originated, and that’s where many discriminatory practices against people begin - like with the outbreak of HIV, which resulted in Aids in the 1980s. It was reported in the Western world that there was an outbreak of the HIV virus in Africa in the 1920s. In the 1980s, it was reported that the HIV virus was spread through homosexual activity and later discovered that it was also carried over through heterosexual activity and blood transfusion. Scientists all over the world worked together to develop antiretrovirals to stop the spread of this dreaded virus. The epidemic slowed down. Many lessons were learnt from this epidemic. Nations and schoolchildren were given information about how to prevent contracting Aids.

Parents and teachers who normally shied away from sex education saw that it was absolutely necessary to speak to their children about their sexuality and how to prevent the spreading of HIV.

The medical profession took the necessary precautions to see that blood was carefully tested.

In South Africa we had a president who questioned how HIV was spread, and this resulted in many South Africans not receiving the antiretrovirals that could have saved their lives.

Sadly, we stand on the threshold of another epidemic: the coronavirus, Covid-19. Understandably, no country wants to be confronted with a virus this deadly, and understandably, many would want to keep it under wraps.

However, nations have learnt that it is best to be open with their citizens in order for the citizens to know exactly what the virus is, the symptoms people display when they have the virus and the precautions they must take if infected.

This is a virus that affects all human beings and it is the duty of all citizens of the world to fight it.

Already scientists have discovered the structure of the virus. I am a biology teacher and I was always fascinated by the structure of a virus. Outside a living organism, the virus is harmless. It only duplicates once it is inside the cells of living organisms.

All of us must be made aware of the precautions we must take to protect ourselves and others. For a start:

* If flu-like symptoms persist, see your doctor immediately.

* Wash your hands regularly.

In South Africa, education institutions, businesses and religious organisations must be serious about the precautions which need to be taken to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

In the 1980s I was a young teacher teaching life sciences at a high school, and the head of the biology department, Mr Fred Coker, handed out to the teachers in his department various articles written about HIV and the precautions one should take to avoid contracting the virus.

As teachers, we held regular workshops on HIV, and the latest developments in science to combat this deadly virus. Here was a man who I think could have become a professor at a university, but he wanted to teach high school students.

Many of his students went on to become medical doctors, engineers and professors in their own right. How many students’ lives did he not save, because he thought it necessary to give them the information to survive?

Remember, in the 1980s parents were very conservative and frowned on teachers dealing with anything of a sexual nature.

Most teachers also veered away from this topic and the apartheid government was not in favour of sex education at schools.

The transmission of the coronavirus must be a topic that is discussed in society, be it at the supper table, in the mosques and churches, the schools, the universities and the workplace.

I believe the more information we have about this dreaded virus, the better we as human beings will be able to cope with what is on the world’s mind. The world has survived many traumatic setbacks and no doubt will survive this as well.

* Brian Isaacs obtained a BSc (UWC) in 1975, a Secondary Teacher’s Diploma in 1976, BEd (UWC) in 1981, and MEd (UWC) in 1992. He is a former matriculant, teacher and principal at South Peninsula High School.

