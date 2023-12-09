Fighting racism needs global effort in times of fear

Once again the dreaded “K” word was uttered, this time by a Grade 9 learner from Hoërskool Ben Vorster. Such unacceptable behaviour is a painful reminder that racism continues to rear its head in every corner of our prejudiced planet.

It is often said legal prohibitions on racist behaviour cannot eliminate the attitudes that underlie it. During times like these, we must be especially vigilant in combating the age-old viruses of hate and prejudice, which reassert themselves throughout history in times of fear. The deleterious effect of prejudice and racism on the masses is well documented. There is little doubt as to how insidious racism is and that it permeates every facet of our lives.

Racism is the under-appreciated human rights problem of our day. There is something particularly inhumane, morally reprehensible and egregious about racism. It is a tool of oppression that has global reach. It works by dehumanising individuals and communities not only by denying their inherent equality and dignity, but by doing so on the basis of a constructed category of race designed for the purpose of separating humans into a hierarchy meant to permanently suppress the other. Any form of racism is a violation of human rights under international law.

* Farouk Araie, Gauteng.