Figures show big fuss over coronavirus unfounded

We are regularly informed that this or that country has reported six new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total up to 23 (or whatever) but we’re not told what happens next.

How long does it take to treat a coronavirus case? In fact, is there any useful treatment or do you just sit in the corona isolation unit treating it as regular flu until you feel better? And once you’re better, can you simply go home and resume your normal life?

My friend David recently travelled to Israel (and back sooner than he expected) and sent me some interesting figures.

Apparently Israel has a population of nine million and has reported 200 confirmed cases of the virus.

Of these, he told me, 120 have recovered and returned home. Only four people, he learnt, were dangerously ill from the disease. Not bad, out of 200 cases, I think.

He had arranged accommodation in a hotel while he was in Israel, but when he tried to book in he was told all hotels were closed and he had to go home. All he could do was bring his return flight forward and head back to South Africa. During his short stay in Israel he phoned the Ministry of Health to check the situation and was told he had a better chance of being run over by a car than of dying from the virus.

So why the general panic, he asked, and was told it was just the politicians who wanted to appear to be doing something useful in order to impress voters. That sounds about right. Nothing they can do about the economy or the property market collapsing; nothing they can do about the collapsed electricity network or the bankrupt national airline or the poor education system or lack of employment, but hey, we can make a big fuss about the dreaded coronavirus.

Close the schools, cancel sport events, cancel conferences. See? We are here to protect you. Don’t be afraid; everything’s under control. Our party will protect you.

In real life politics is seldom about getting anything done. Ordinary citizens get things done. Politicians appear to get things done, usually after the ordinary people have already done them. And very often the greatest achievements are those that have been accomplished in spite of the politicians: not because of them. But washing hands isn’t a bad idea, anyway. It can’t do as much harm as some of the other things politicians would like us to do.

Last Laugh

A forest fire was raging out of control and volunteer firefighters were called in to help.

At one stage the fire was too fierce for the firemen to get anywhere near.

Then the volunteers arrived in a dilapidated old bakkie and drove straight into the middle of the inferno, where they battled furiously and managed to extinguish the flames.

Later the mayor presented them with medals and a cheque for R10000 as reward for their bravery. “How do you plan to spend your R10000 reward?” he asked the chief volunteer.

“Well, for a start we’re getting the brakes in our bakkie replaced,” he replied.

