Finding affordable solutions for social housing in the Western Cape









Addressing the apartheid spatial planning legacy is a provincial imperative, and as such well-located affordable housing has been designated as a priority. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA) Addressing the apartheid spatial planning legacy is a provincial imperative, and as such well-located affordable housing has been designated as a priority. One of the initiatives used to address this is the Social Housing Programme. In its 2016 State of the Sector Report, the Social Housing Regulatory Authority (SHRA) indicates that rental charged through social housing is estimated to be 50% less than that charged for the same opportunity in the private sector. But what is social housing? It’s defined as a rental or co-operative housing option for households earning between R1501 and R15000 a month. Social housing projects require management by an institution, which should be an accredited social housing institution as legislated in the Social Housing Act of 2008. Social housing projects should be developed within restructuring zones - areas that contribute to spatial, economic and social development.

Tenants will never own, or have title to, the units constructed under the Social Housing Programme, as it provides for permanent rental with recurrent affordable rental housing opportunities for generations.

Social housing stock is guided and managed in accordance with a lease agreement between the institution and the tenant.

Tenants, keeping the qualification criteria in mind, remain eligible for housing ownership opportunities under other government housing programmes. These include BNG (Breaking New Ground).

Critical to this is that potential beneficiaries should be registered on the municipal Housing Demand Database.

The Conradie Better Living Model Exemplar Project represents a well- located, affordable, integrated, residentially led, mixed-income and mixed-use development that optimises urban land use and incorporates subsidised housing products for households earning between R1500 and R22000 a month, and open-market housing products.

It includes public service amenities, schooling, retail, commercial and service industry. The project will yield 1236 social rental housing opportunities. It’s exciting that the social housing component of this project was approved by the SHRA early this month. It’s being implemented by the province’s social housing partner, Own Haven, and will break ground in March.

The Glenhaven Social Housing development (Bellville) is being overseen by our social housing partner, Urban Status Rentals. The first two blocks of 150 units will be completed and tenanted in April.

Development continues, with the remaining 266 units in phase 1 being completed and tenanted by July. Phase 2 has also been approved for construction, and will yield an additional 96 units next year.

The Regent Villa’s Project in Mitchells Plain, being developed by social housing partner Povicom, will yield 104 units. Its tenanting processes are under way. It is anticipated that the first tenants will be placed by April, with all units tenanted by July.

Phase 3 of the Bothasig project broke ground in the last quarter of 2019. This phase will produce an additional 314 units, with the first units to be tenanted next year.

We also eagerly anticipate the Pine Road Social Housing project, managed by social housing partner Sohco and located in Woodstock, going to site in the third quarter of 2020. Some 1055 units are intended to be developed around Goodwood Station by DCI. It’s anticipated the main development contractor will be on site in March.

Social rental housing is not limited to the metro, as 11 leader town municipalities are working towards establishing Smart partnerships with social housing institutions.

* Tertuis Simmers is the Human Settlements MEC.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.