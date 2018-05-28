When my English teacher, Ms Varind, invited me to attend the Peace Ambassadors training, I was reluctant and not really interested. I thought it would be one of those long and boring daily prayers we hear on the streets. My friend said to me that we should attend and if it was boring then we should slip away immediately.

Mr Dino Abrahams, principal of Crystal High School in Hanover Park, endorsed the peace training. I am a Grade 12 learner with big dreams.

As young women we face many challenges such as violence, drug abuse and sometimes we abuse ourselves. By thinking that we cannot make it in life we also abuse ourselves.

It was in the first term and the second month of the year when we were introduced to the Peace Ambassador project.

As young minds we tend never to take things seriously until we experience them, then only do we realise we should have grabbed the opportunity when we had it.

In the classroom there were five adults, neatly dressed. One was Professor Brian Williams, who introduced the team and explained the purpose of the peace training. He asked us about violence, peace and development. He was curious to hear what we thought the word “peace” meant.

I thought deeply about it and my answer was that “peace means firstly forgiving yourself and forgiving others no matter how hard the situation is, in order to get peace. You need to find your inner peace so that you get a positive mindset that will soften all negativity.”

During the training we were asked to come up with a plan to bring peace within the school. I had ideas that I could not wait to share with my schoolmates.

After the training, at home I practised forgiveness and paying no attention to negative things. The focus on inner peace has helped me to have a voice and to speak my mind.

I am going through the process of finding myself and identifying the things I want to achieve. I have a great passion for photography and I would like to become one of the most resourceful photographers on the continent, through God’s will and with the blessing of my mentor, Alexa.

I believe that because I have inner peace, I have the self-confidence to become what I want to be.

My aim is to advise all South African youth to start practising a belief for their visions in life. There are many ways to promote peace in our communities.

We have come all the way from apartheid and we gained our freedom. Let’s not abuse ourselves, but find positive ways within our thinking and within ourselves.

As Grade 12s we came up with a peace project called Dignity Day for May 31, which was never held before at the school.

It is to prevent conflict and on Dignity Day we want everyone at the school not to use bad language. Swearing and ugly words always lead to anger and violence.

Our Peace Ambassador project at the school is that everyone must be at peace.

The peace project is a great experience in my life. It has helped me to change the way I think.

There are more people who could embrace the concepts of the peace project and there is so much to learn, especially the communities faced with high rates of crime and violence, and even those not faced with crime.

I see positive changes in the Peace Ambassadors team. Samuel Stoffberg and Chelsea Jacobs are our two lead peace co-ordinators and they are showing good leadership.

As Grade 12 learners we are working together for the first time on this project.

There is a lot of communication among us and peace work is exciting. We also invited the teachers to unite with us as the school seniors.

I have started preaching my own ideas about peace to my schoolmates and educators.

There are reasons why we are in conflict because we do not practise small things that are good. This peace project will help to bring fresh air to the Crystallites. We want the Dignity Day to continue for the next generations and are working on that.

* Inga Habe is a Peace Ambassador and Grade 12 pupil at Crystal High

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Newspapers.

Cape Argus