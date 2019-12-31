I kept hoping smugly that we would run into a police road block so I could put on my virtuous face and say, “of course I wouldn’t drink and drive, officer. Good gracious, what a thought!”
Things have changed in our corner of the Cape. Many years ago, when I was a student, I spent the day at Fish Hoek beach and was involved in rather a nasty car accident on my way back to university.
The first thing the police asked me afterwards was, “Had you been drinking?”
When I answered, “I had been in Fish Hoek, officer,” the reaction was,”oh that’s okay then. You couldn’t have been drinking if you’d spent the day in Fish Hoek”.