When the children are out of town and work is quiet enough for you to enjoy a long weekend, what do you do? Binge-watch your favourite series? Indulge in a few late nights and even later mornings?

Whatever your answer, I’m guessing it’s not flying to Cardiff for an Elton John concert.

That, though, is exactly what Shihaam and I decide to do when we managed to snare some decently priced tickets to the Wales leg of the acclaimed musician and singer’s farewell tour, not to mention flights on a budget airline. And did I mention the free night at the hotel we booked?

Okay, we will need to get to Cardiff by car after flying into London via Istanbul, but it’ll be worth it. Especially when we realise the Proteas will play Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup action while we’re here, which also means a chance to catch up with an old friend and former colleague.

“Salaam Zaahier. I just arrived in Cardiff. You well?”

The Whatsapp reply from Independent Media sports correspondent Zaahier Adams is immediate. “Wasalaam, that’s lovely. Are you here for the game?”

I smile. “Not quite, but it would be nice to go since we are here. Let’s get together for supper and I’ll fill you in.”

A couple of hours later, and after the obligatory selfies, we’re sitting together in a Turkish restaurant in the centre of Cardiff, enjoying a mix of kofta, kebabs and mint tea, while reminiscing about good times gone by.

“It’s great meeting up after such a long time,” says Zaahier. “It seems we have Elton John to thank for that! But you can’t come all the way to Wales and not see the Proteas play. I’ll arrange a couple of tickets, don’t worry.”

The next day, thanks to Zaahier, Shihaam and I enjoy watching the Proteas in action. The Afghanistan fans provide the most excitement, though, entertaining the entire crowd with their songs and cheers.

As good as they are, it’s Sir Elton’s voice we’ve really come all the way from Qatar to hear, so we dash off after a few hours of cricket to watch the concert.

We’re not disappointed, as the legendary artist dazzles with his keyboard and vocal skills, singing hit after hit.

When he strikes the familiar chords of Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, the capacity crowd in the open air Cardiff City stadium sings along and refuses to let its enthusiasm be dampened by the rain that has started to fall.

As the final encore is played and the curtain comes down on what has been an amazing experience, I lean into Shihaam and say: “So, Mrs Bawa, where to next weekend?

* Ridwaan Bawa, a former newspaper executive editor and magazine editor, is writing a weekly column about the life and experiences of a proud South African living as an expat in Qatar. Follow him on Twitter @ridwaanbawa.

