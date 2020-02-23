For the love of postcards









Charmaine Marnewick helped to establish a South African Postcrossing group on Facebook, and she is planning a meet-up this year in the hope of making friends with those who share her hobby. Picture: Supplied Before Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, there was the postcard. The younger among us may never have sent one to anyone. Communication today is mostly instant, and mail is derogatorily called “snail mail” by the digital crowd. Since the world’s first picture postcard was sent to London-based writer Theodore Hook in 1840, the postcard has enjoyed much popularity as a means to share images and thoughts across regions and cultures. In recent times, that popularity has rapidly declined, mostly due to the rise of mobile phones and social media. Sending a postcard takes more time and effort than sending an email, or a message on social media, which makes postcards even more meaningful than they were when there was no instant alternative. Writing a postcard requires you to slow down and give your full attention, and receiving one feels far more personal than receiving a message on an electronic device.

A postcard is a tangible token of acknowledgement, and there is something magical about knowing that the piece of paper you hold in your hands has travelled a long distance and passed through the hands of many people to deliver to you the thoughts of another person.

While “likes” are often given without much thought and hardly rise to the level of meaningful engagement, writing a postcard is an exercise in patience and mindfulness, and it shows you really care - enough to buy a postcard, write on it, and go to the post office to buy stamps and send it.

In 2005, the love for postcards of then-university student Paulo Magalhães from Portugal led him to create the Postcrossing project. Postcrossing is an online platform that transcends geographic and political boundaries and connects people from across the globe.

The idea is simple: for each postcard you send, you will receive a postcard. Anybody can join, regardless of age, gender, race, or belief.

To join and become a Postcrosser, all you need to do is go to www.postcrossing.com and create an account. Once you have an account, you can request to send a postcard.

The website will provide you with the address of a random stranger as well as a unique postcard ID. You then send a postcard to that address.

As long as you keep it friendly and polite, you may write whatever you like. You can share a curious fact about where you live, an anecdote from your life, or a poem you wrote. Be creative. Importantly, though, you must include the postcard ID.

The recipient of your postcard will use that ID to register the postcard on the website once he or she has received it. You will then be notified that your postcard has arrived, and yet another Postcrosser will be tasked with sending a postcard to you.

Currently, the Postcrossing community consists of close to 800000 mail enthusiasts. They have to date exchanged more than 55million postcards, which have travelled a combined 282450922702 kilometres.

As the website notes, that is “7048057 laps around the Earth or 367389 return trips to the moon or 944 return trips to the sun!”

At any given moment, hundreds of thousands of postcards are travelling. So far, most postcards have been sent from Germany, more than eight million, followed by Russia and the US.

If Africa was a country, it would rank between New Zealand and Slovakia. Close to 200000 postcards have been sent from there by about 3000 Postcrossers.

The majority of them, close to 1900, live in South Africa and account for 134722 postcards, placing the rainbow nation at rank 44 out of a total of 248 countries and territories. I have spoken to three of South Africa’s most active Postcrossers, Cecile from George, Jayne from Cape Town, and Charmaine from Pretoria.

Last year Charmaine Marnewick helped to establish a South African Postcrossing group on Facebook, and she is planning a meet-up this year in the hope of making friends who share her hobby.

Postcrossing, she says, has taught her that people everywhere are kind, and it is the little things, such as “getting a random Happy Birthday or somebody sharing a secret”, that make it all worth it to her.

Postcrossing brings people from different backgrounds together, promoting intercultural understanding and friendship, and bringing smiles to all corners of the world.

The simple joy of finding a postcard in one’s mailbox is as pure and precious as little else, which makes it so very special.

* Dr Rainer Ebert is a Fellow of the Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics. He lives in Texas and can be reached at www.rainerebert.com

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.