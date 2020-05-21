Fresh produce supply chain needs protection after impact of Covid-19

Many South Africans are unaware of how robust and resilient the country’s fresh produce supply chain is, or of how big a role informal traders, independent retailers and small businesses play in buying and selling of fresh produce in the country, especially in rural areas and townships. Supermarket shelves have remained stocked with fresh produce during the lockdown, reassuring consumers that they do not have to worry about food shortages during this time. But unfortunately, many street hawkers, independent retailers and small businesses have seen their operations significantly curtailed, causing supply disruptions for consumers who rely on these traders. Street hawkers have played a central part in the South African fresh produce supply chain for many decades. Their flexible, mobile businesses offer easy access for many people to fresh fruit and vegetables. Similarly, independent retailers play an important, but unacknowledged, role. According to an article by the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies’ website, Plaas.org.za, the South African street food trade sector alone “supports an estimated 500 000 livelihoods nationally, and accounts for 40% of the informal township economy.”

In addition, the article says, “surveys suggest that up to 70% of households usually source food from informal outlets.”

A halt in trading is thus not only a huge issue for these businesses, many of which operate on a subsistence level, but also for their customers, who rely on the convenient access they offer for essential nutrition.

Government recently announced that it was taking steps to help the informal trade and this is 100% necessary. They play an essential role in ensuring food security and as players within the fresh produce supply chain.

The SA's fresh produce supply chain is a national asset, and consumers are experiencing its benefits during the lockdown in the form of reliable access to fruit and vegetables.

Many people have no idea where the fresh produce sold in supermarkets and taxi ranks comes from, but we would all be affected if the system broke down for any reason.

Trading in fresh produce markets is based on free market principles, which means they offer all participants the advantage of effective price discovery. No matter the size of the farmer or the buyer, every business interacting at the market is able to participate in - and contribute to - a price discovery process that factors in a wide range of supply and demand forces; from weather, to seasonal demand, to unique forces such as Covid-19.

Crucial to the mix are the sales agencies, who enable effective price discovery and who act as the matchmaker between sellers and buyers. Think of the market as the aggregator, and the sales agencies as the force that allows farmers and buyers to interact with each other on the platform.

The platform is neutral and price discovery doesn’t favour any one party.

This means small farmers can supply big retailers, while informal traders and other small, independent businesses are able to gain access to the same quality product, at the same price as major supermarket chains.

The story of the Mooketsi and Polokwane regional markets illustrates the development potential of the private fresh produce market model.

The original Mooketsi Market featured one producer and only a handful of buyers. After the establishment of a commission based free market system and the addition of the Polokwane market, both markets evolved within months to feature more than 600 producers and a full basket of products, sold to more than 15000 registered buyers. In less than 60 months, the combined producer sales and volumes at the two markets reached R242744761.10, via trades of 67812 tons per annum. [source: Freshlinq data]

Regardless of where or how they shop, South African consumers enjoy access to quality fresh produce within an affordable price range.

The lockdown has shown us just how fortunate we are in terms of fresh produce food security. We have an aggregated, functional system that serves a wide variety of producers, retailers and consumers at all levels.

We must do whatever we can to support our small, informal and entrepreneurial fresh produce operators. They’re an essential part of a supply chain we can’t afford to compromise.

* Jaco Oosthuizen is, chief executive at RSA Group.

