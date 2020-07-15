Friends vs cyberfriends: Real friendship is built up over time

I am saddened by the way the internet has cheapened the concept of “friend”. I have many real friends: people I’ve known since childhood, school friends and university pals, people I’ve worked with in the newspaper and wine worlds and some who have become a special part of my adult life. There are people who have sailed across oceans with me and some who have worked alongside me in newspaper newsrooms. Some of them have become firm friends. I now receive daily messages from people I hardly know, telling me they want to be my “friends” on Facebook or Twiddle or Tweeter or whatever. Real life just isn’t like that. Real friendship is something that’s built up over time. You become friends with people who share the same interests or experiences as you; people who have walked a few kilometres with you along the bumpy road of life. Those are the friends who have made you what you are. I treasure every one of them. But I resist adding “friends” to my cyber-life simply for the purpose of boosting my apparent popularity, or whatever. I also resist replying to cyber-invitations to “celebrate Joe Pampoen’s work anniversary”. I’ve never met Joe Pampoen and I can’t feel the tiniest hint of joy at the fact that he’s been in the same job for however many years. That’s his business, not mine.

So if you’re one of those people wanting to add me to your list of Facebook friends, please don’t feel hurt or insulted if I don’t respond. Words are my stock-in-trade and I treat them with great respect.

The word “friend” has a specific meaning to me. I do not apply it indiscriminately. I am happy to exchange views with anybody who wants to talk to me. I love people and enjoy chatting with them.

I’ve even had interesting and meaningful chats with politicians and other criminals. But I have not felt it necessary to list them as my “friends”.

Last Laugh

A businessman went to the head office of a city bank and requested a loan of R5000 as he was going overseas on a week’s business trip.

“Do you have collateral for the loan?” the clerk asked and the man handed over his car keys.

“Here are the keys to my Rolls Royce,” he said. “You may keep it as security for the loan.”

“The clerk arranged for the car to be parked in the bank’s basement and the businessman went on his trip.

After a week he returned and wanted to repay the loan.

“That will be R5000 plus R250 interest,” the clerk said, and the man happily paid the money.

“I’m just curious,” said the clerk, “but with your kind of money why did you need to borrow R5000?”

“Where else could I get a week’s secure parking for my Rolls for just R250?" he replied.

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus

