I have been involved with the English language since my advent. Lately, research has revealed to me the evil that was built into making the language so universal and accessible. So like Jacob and the angel, I wrestle with my ambivalences. The English perpetrated foul acts of inhumanity in spreading their language. One of the worst was cutting off the thumbs of Indian rug weavers just to keep the British weaving industry competition-free.

Another was naming a man Friday just because he was saved from cannibalism by a pale one on that day.

But the fascination of the language remains and I assuage my love-hate relationship by treating it as a subject. I admire the plasticity of the linguistics, the shameless borrowings and the exquisite utterances in the poetry that Auden labelled “memorable speech”.

Allow me to illustrate. Catholics do not eat meat on a Friday. They eat ghoti. This I arrive at by articulating the “-gh” in “rough” as an “f”; then the “o” as when I use “women” as a plural and finally sound the “-ti” in “station” as the “sh”. Fish.

Salman Rushdie reminds us that there should be a comma after: “Open sesame”. Ali Baba is, in fact, addressing the cave. It is the English translation from Arabic that gave it as the full instruction. Not so. The instructions were “open” and “close” and “sesame” was either the name of the cave or the evocation of an unknown agency.

The most fun with language resides in its ambiguities, mondegreens and punctuation.

Like when a well-dressed citizen might say to a tramp: “Sir, you smell!” The mendicant responds with: “No, you smell, I stink.” And the classic response to a heckler who objected when an orator declared: “Half of this audience are jackasses.” When asked to retract, he said: “Alright. Half of this audience are not jackasses.”

And how often do we get the words of a song wrong because we sing what we think we heard.

Information comes in via the seven holes in our heads, but often we misquote because our ears deceive us just as a magician causes our eyes to deceive us.

My favourite arena in the subject called English has to be the aphorisms. They are compact nuggets of wisdom which can trigger instant dismissal or profound reflection. Like: It’s not the dog in the fight, but the fight in the dog that counts. And my favourite: When the axe came into the woods, the trees whispered: The handle is one of us.

And the euphemisms. He has passed on for He has died. And the Prince of Darkness for the Devil.

“Footsack” is a covering for the paws of cats and dogs to prevent them from causing damage with their claws. The sound of this word is not as salutary in Afrikaans, neh?

Language. You have to love it despite itself.

