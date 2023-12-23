Genocidal maniacs like Netanyahu will lead Israel to ruin

In the past century, we have seen the rise, fall and evolution of many ideologies/movements etc that have brought little genuine progress to the world. We have witnessed much destruction and death. Today, as I predicted years ago, Israel is the enemy of global peace and justice as the Israeli leader Netanyahu, a disciple of Satan, literally enjoys killing women and children in Occupied Palestine.

Years ago, I suggested that Israel and Zionism is the main enemy of Judaism and today we witness the rise in global anti-Jew hatred which has spread across all faiths, communities, races and nations. The hatred of Jews is a direct result of the mass murder of innocent Palestinian women and children. While some pundits may attempt to explain the current anti-Jew hatred as historical, anti-Semitic etc it does not change the reality that many diverse people want to harm/ kill Jews if they could.

Years ago, I was one of the few voices globally that publicly condemned the atrocities committed by Saudi Arabia against Yemen while the Western media and most Muslims remained silent. I also condemned the Islamic State (Isis) as their brutality was in reality focused primarily against Muslims. My opinion is governed by a basic logical principle. That is, “innocence cannot be harmed in any conflict and whosoever harms innocence becomes an enemy of God”. It is irrelevant if those killing others are Saudi/Israeli/Jew/ Christian/Muslim etc.

The principle remains, don’t harm innocence. Those who fail to understand this basic principle either lack reason and logic or support evil. Sadly, many become confused as they believe they must support their fellow religionists/tribe etc. Even when their people engage in evil, some will try to defend/excuse these actions/thoughts.

Thus, Israel’s murder of defenceless/innocent Palestinians has sealed its fate. The God of Abraham, Isaac and Ismail has turned his proverbial back on Israel. There will be no peace and Israel as it exits will soon disappear as a nation-state. God has destroyed Israel before and God will do so again.

The genocidal maniacs who lead Israel are the enemies of God and God does not like racist arrogance. Also, those fake Muslim leaders who look on while Palestinian women and children are killed will suffer. Their days are few and wealth and self-conceit will not save them. People may have forgotten what Saudi Arabia did to Yemen or what the US/Britain did in Afghanistan, but God did not.

The US, Britain, France and Israel the greatest terrorists on earth, will suffer greatly. God forbids oppression and all oppression will be avenged. Those who support oppression must know that God’s punishment is harsh. The wealth/pleasure of this world is not worth the suffering that awaits.

* Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.