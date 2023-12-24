Globalist elite lying about climate change

There’s a significant parallel between the drivers of the COP28 summit and the construction of the Tower of Babel in the Old Testament. In both cases, the goal of the proponents was and is the achievement of “one people, one language, one government” in a borderless world “for the common good”. In both cases, God-ordained human diversity and the elements with which he purposefully endowed the planet were and are being defied.

The Babel champions defied convention by substituting baked bricks for stone and tar in place of mortar. The dissembling globalist COP28 climate “experts” seek to eradicate oil, coal and gas from which 80% of the world’s energy is derived and to rely on sun and wind for energy needs. The Tower of Babel project failed as a result of divine intervention. The COP28 elite face the same fate, having exchanged truth for a lie. It is a proven scientific fact that carbon dioxide is essential for plant and vegetation growth. Where gaseous emissions are deleterious to health, nature supplies the antidote: trees absorb carbon dioxide.

Historic proof of more than 2 000 years shows that warming periods are natural and unrelated to human activities. In order to understand the COP28 narrative, which cites thousands of scientists blaming fossil fuels for global warming, all that is needed is to follow the money trail. Like the doctors who fervently promoted Big Pharma’s vaccines, anti-fossil fuel scientists are funded by adherents of the World Economic Forum and their Orwellian Great Re-Set agenda. Those alarmed by the COP28 narrative should consider the dystopian catastrophe that would result from the elimination of coal, oil and gas. In South Africa’s case, how can the impossible cost of R1 trillion be even remotely considered for what is deceptively called a “just energy transition”, when we have bountiful sources of oil and gas?

From that introspection, it should be clear that the remedy being prescribed is infinitely worse than the contrived “threat” of a 1ºC increase in global temperatures. The lesson of the Tower of Babel is that globalism is doomed. Resistance to it is building politically and economically as the lie of the globalist oligarchy is exposed. * Duncan Du Bois, Bluff.

