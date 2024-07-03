GNU and BRICS: A question of alignment and ideology

by Xola Tyamzashe The upcoming 16th BRICS Summit, scheduled to take place in Russia from October 22 to 24, brings to the forefront questions surrounding international alliances, geopolitical strategies and ideological positions.

The Government of National Unity (GNU), formed in a bid to foster reconciliation and co-operation in a politically divided nation, might find itself at a crossroads regarding its participation in the BRICS Summit. Complicating matters further is the stance of the anti-BRICS+ DA, a vocal advocate for pro-Zionist policies, which presents a stark contrast to the GNU’s position. The GNU, which is a coalition of diverse political entities that have varying perspectives and priorities, faces a complex decision regarding its involvement in the 16th BRICS Summit.

As a member of the BRICS+ group, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. the GNU should emphasise the importance of multilateral co-operation, economic development and shared decision-making on global issues. The summit serves as a platform for member countries to discuss economic policies, trade agreements and geopolitical strategies that benefit all participating nations. Geopolitical developments and internal debates within the GNU might cast a shadow of uncertainty over its participation in the upcoming summit. Critics may argue that the BRICS+ alliance might not align with the GNU’s values and priorities, particularly concerning human rights, democratic governance and foreign policy.

I suspect that some voices within the GNU might possibly even raise concerns about Russia’s recent actions in international affairs, China’s human rights record, and the impact of economic policies proposed by BRICS+ on the South African economy. In contrast to the GNU’s stance, the anti-BRICS+ DA has been a vocal critic of the BRICS alliance, citing concerns about authoritarian regimes, geopolitical ambitions, and economic inequalities within the group. The DA’s pro-Zionist ideology further complicates the situation, as it advocates for closer ties with Israel and a stronger stance against perceived threats to Israeli security in the Middle East.

The DA’s opposition to BRICS+ is rooted in its scepticism of multilateralism, preference for bilateral agreements, and emphasis on Western-aligned alliances. The party’s alignment with pro-Zionist sentiments adds another layer of complexity to the debate, as it raises questions about the compatibility of its foreign policy objectives with those of the GNU and the broader South African public. In conclusion, as the 16th BRICS Summit approaches, the GNU finds itself at a critical juncture, balancing competing interests, ideologies and strategic considerations. The GNU’s decision regarding its participation in the summit will shape its foreign policy direction and reflect its commitment to multilateralism, economic development and global co-operation. The contrasting position of the anti-BRICS+ DA underscores the complexity of South Africa’s foreign policy landscape and the challenges of navigating divergent ideological currents in a politically polarised environment.

* Xola Tyamzashe is a former child soldier and member of the Azanian People’s Liberation Army, the military wing of the PAC and author of the upcoming poetry collection, “Products of the Azanian Chimurenga”, and the autobiography, “The Metamorphosis of a Lone Revolutionary: Memoirs of a child soldier”. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus