This is in response to the column, Tavern of the Seas, “Post largely seems to have been stamped out”, Cape Argus, February 10.
The City of Cape Town has an electronic mailing distribution system in place, which offers residents and organisations the opportunity to register online with e-Services or via SMS to receive their municipal accounts via email.
Currently 25% of our customers – 257 324 in all – are registered to receive their municipal accounts via email.
This number continues to grow as more customers opt to receive their bills electronically and reduce their paper footprint.
With an e-Services profile, customers can also access the City’s jobs portal, manage their invoices and balances, renew their vehicle licence discs, purchase prepaid electricity, use the development application service (Dams), and more.