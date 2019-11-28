Golden Arrow remains the only constant in a dysfunctional transport system









GABS spokesperson writes: The article incorrectly claims that commuters in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha have been left without “affordable” public transport. Photographer: Armand Hough /African News Agency(ANA) It is with disbelief that I noted the article “ Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain commuters left with no trains, buses for weeks ” (Cape Argus, November 26). From the outset I must make it clear that Golden Arrow acknowledges the important role that all operators play in public transport. We remain hopeful that the N2 Express Service will be reinstated and that Metrorail will be able to once again offer a full service. However, the article incorrectly claims that commuters in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha have been left without “affordable” public transport since the N2 Express Service ceased operating on May 31, compounded by no train services over the last 22 days. Golden Arrow Bus Services operates approximately 600 daily trips between the CBD and Khayelitsha/Mitchells Plain.

A monthly Golden Arrow product from both areas to the city costs R695.

This is significantly more cost effective than the N2 Express Service.

Golden Arrow agrees that passenger rail must form the backbone of any efficient public transport system, but there is never an acknowledgement of the fact that Golden Arrow reliably provides transport services to the people of Cape Town on a daily basis.

Not only is Golden Arrow always there to pick up the slack when other operators are unable to provide services, but 94% of our passengers would recommend our services to other commuters, and 95% of our passengers plan to continue making use of our services in future (Golden Arrow 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey independently conducted by the Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s mathematics and physics department).

In a public transport landscape which is constantly beset by dysfunction, Golden Arrow remains the only constant.

To completely ignore the role that we play displays a fundamental lack of knowledge of public transport in the metropole.

* Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager, Golden Arrow Bus Services.

