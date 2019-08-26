Kamaldien Jewelers in Cavendish Square is one of the latest victims in a string of jewellery store robberies in Cape Town over the last 2 months. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

South Africa’s biggest jewellery heist grabbed the headlines recently, when crooks pulled off an amazingly well-planned theft of top-end jewels and watches, some of which were said to be valued at more than R100000. The thieves worked for almost 10 hours, using a jackhammer to smash through the wall of a vault. They left apparently wearing the uniforms of the security guards, who were found unharmed, but naked and locked up.

Of course everybody had a theory, or certainly a question or two. Was it an inside job? How did the thieves know the security arrangements so well? Why did nobody hear nine hours of jack-hammering?

It all made rather a good story. Not a shot was fired and apparently nobody was hurt. I suspect that most of the people who read about the heist were secretly just a little impressed. Clever guys.

Also, there was quite a bit of schadenfreude in there. “Rich buggers! How can anybody afford a watch worth R100000? Probably dishonestly accumulated.”

It all set me thinking about the people who accumulate jewels and watches worth millions. Why would you want to own something like that? It serves no useful purpose. You can’t eat it - you can only wear it when you’re surrounded by armed bodyguards. The only thing in its favour is that it’s pretty, but it’s not as pretty as a sunset, which is offered free of charge.

To me those jewels simply show a lack of self esteem, or a fragile ego.

All the great philosophers have said that a person’s value is not in what he owns, but in what he is.

If you need to drape yourself in precious jewellery to prove your worth, you can’t have a very high opinion of yourself. You’re little more than a display cabinet for someone else’s artistry. You didn’t even create those jewels yourself. You’re flashing someone else’s finery.

When you come to be judged, and you will most certainly be judged, not by your god (that’s a private matter), but by your fellow humans, do you think it will matter what brand of watch you wore, or how many diamonds there were in your ring?

Nobody will give a toss. But they will remember your acts of kindness, the times you listened to their troubles and stood by them when they needed a friend.

All the diamond watches in the world could not buy that kind of memory. This is why I regard the Great Rupert Jewel Heist as a non-event.

Last Laugh

An alien space ship lands on the top of Cape Town’s municipal building at midnight one night and the two crew members make their way down to street level.

In the lobby of a nearby bank they see an ATM machine with its screen lit up.

One of the aliens sidles up to the machine and murmurs in his most seductive voice: “Hey, Babe, what’s a beautiful creature like you doing in a dump like this?”