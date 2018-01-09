CRACKDOWN: Law enforcers swoop on Manenberg and Hanover Park, in this October file image, after months of gang violence. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency/ANA

It cost R32 million to detect 3404 gunshots in 1140 incidents using ShotSpotter technology in Hanover Park and Manenberg in 2017. From August 2014 to April 2015, 2800 shots were fired in Hanover Park.

The Department of Health recently announced that Emergency Medical Services attended to 2276 gunshot-related calls, and Groote Schuur received 645 gunshot cases, with 15 spinal injuries.

This is a sure sign that all stakeholders have failed to cease the gunfire in Cape Town’s ganglands.

Manenberg Safety Forum chairperson Roegshanda Pascoe claims ShotSpotter is a waste of money, as in one week there were 18 fatalities, and on the previous weekend four deaths and seven injuries, gangsters fooling police by firing shots in one part of an area while the intended target was assassinated in another.

Clearly we are still seeing increased gangsterism, but the City claims one shouldn't judge a ceasefire by the number of shots fired and the ensuing trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder, but on the decrease in murders.

The US city of Chicago has, however, reverted to community and visible policing due to a lack of co-operation from Ceasefire Chicago with the police, while a large number of Ceasefire outreach workers have returned to gangsterism.

Weldon Cameron (Hanover Park CPF) has claimed that the same trends are being witnessed in Hanover Park. An independent assessment of Ceasefire and ShotSpotter should surely be undertaken.

December 2002 media reports showed that about 90 City police (later branded metro police) had been deployed to Philippi Police Station to quell gang violence in Hanover Park, while from 2003 about 40 officers were permanently working out of Philippi Police Station.

Gang violence reports plummeted as integrated policing (metro police in support of SAPS), together with peace efforts from the CPF, managed to quell the violence. NGOs also played a leading role in implementing social development interventions that limited gang recruitment.

Current numbers for the City’s law enforcement agencies vary, with some saying metro police have about 300 municipal police officers, and law enforcement about 1000 peace officers.

In February 2015, after a Hanover Park Civic Association public meeting, only two metro police officers were covering an area that included Mitchells Plain to Athlone CBD. Sadly, just after this meeting, a teenager was killed near the venue.

While the misallocation of SAPS resources is a concern, the great deficit in metro police is disturbing, more so considering that the SAPS Act provides for three core mandates - crime prevention, by-law enforcement and traffic services - to municipal police, making them the main support to SAPS.

If the City employed the recommended number of police, the deficit of 2000 officers for Cape Town would be eliminated.

We were encouraged by the deployment of metro police and law enforcement’s Stabilisation Unit over the festive season. However, for sustainable results we should start with what has worked in previous years, where high levels of visible integrated policing were successful, giving communities peace of mind.

The call to disarm gangsters on the Cape Flats has rightly been growing louder. However, the National Parliamentary Portfolio Committee for Police’s 2015 National Firearms Summit heard that only disarming the gangs would not deal with the real problem: inter-generational trauma experienced from the colonial and apartheid eras to the present. The only way to do that is to make mental health a priority.

It’s alarming that neighbourhood watch volunteers are being co-opted as part-time peace officers in law enforcement, with minimal training, including two days' firearms training, and then expected to patrol with SAPS and metro police. So while we applaud the Provincial Police Commissioner's announcement that integrated policing netted 10000 arrests in 10 days, putting civilians with limited training at risk as part of integrated policing is deeply disturbing.

Institute of Security Studies crime trend analysis reveals police have a small role to play in creating safety, but that provincial and City departments have the biggest role, where their social workers need to lead, but be supported by the Western Cape Health, Education, Community Safety, Liquor Authority, Human Settlements, and Spatial Development departments, but be supported by police and the courts.

While national crime stats were at a 10-year low, Cape Town and Western Cape murder rates are up by 2.7%, with WC accounting for 21% of all murders nationally, and 7 of the top 10 most violent areas being on the Cape Flats.

The 2011 national Integrated Social Crime Prevention Strategy called for the collaboration of government departments in implementing an effective crime prevention and substance abuse strategy. It identified three elements of the crime triangle: desire, target and opportunity. They must be addressed.

Above all, a social work demand analysis for the Cape Flats is urgently required.

* Lester September is the chairperson of the Steering Committee of the Forum of Cape Flats Civics.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Newspapers.