Hamas in SA during 16 Days of Activism against GBV

Living in in South Africa often takes on a surreal quality. The ANC entertaining Hamas during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign is truly one of those moments. Hamas, let’s be clear, is proud of its massacre in Israel on October 7 and has vowed to repeat it until “Palestine is free” – free of Jews – a call for genocide and not a two-state solution.

On Monday, the UN held a special session on sexual and genderbased violence on Hamas’s massacre called “Hear our Voices”. The event included survivors of the massacre, first responders, police and legal experts who presented evidence (for those of you who don’t believe women and who demand evidence). Hamas has denied that its fighters committed sex crimes – but then again Hamas is on record denying having hostages. But there is substantial evidence of GBV: bodies of women found partially or fully naked, women with their pelvic bones broken, nails and different objects in female organs. There are eyewitness accounts. Terrorists raped corpses.

But because we are a winning nation and we like to compete where it matters, South Africa has the highest rape rate in the world. In just the first three months of 2023 in SA, more than 10 000 women were raped and more than 15 000 women assaulted, never mind those that were murdered. Despite the president and other government officials expressing how important eradicating GBV is, it’s A-Okay to proudly lay out the red carpet for Hamas in SA and, you know, hang out so the ANC and Hamas can figure out how to make the world a better place. And will the ANC Women’s League speak out? I won’t hold my breath. * Women’s Rights Activist Michelle K Blumenau, Johannesburg.

