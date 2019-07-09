Fish Rite Hanover Park Cricket Club chairman Ashraf Allie, Western Province Cricket chief executive Nabeal Dien, businessmen Punit Balan and Robert Zive, with youth players Carl Damon and Sherwin May. David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA)

Following my letter in the Cape Argus two Fridays ago, we had a response from a Mr. PN Hendricks of Hanover Park, who himself wrote in a few days later to appeal to businesses in the area itself to support us. We sincerely welcome this request as we agree this is a necessary step. We have acted on the appeal he made and our boys, the coaches and the management are now engaging the businesses in the area.

We also had a benefactor call me the Saturday after the article on the Friday and requested to meet with me. I found out he had already made a sizable contribution however upon reading our plea or plight depending how you view it, he invited me for tea the Sunday morning.

Being a Sunday morning, with Koeksisters in hand and taking along a senior member of our club, Shafwaan Doutie - a gentleman that overcame a life threatening illness and who holds the record in club cricket of taking all 10 wickets in an official match for our club-, we duly had a discussion with him.

He merely requested more insights on our tour, showed us a thick cricket book of his cricket days which inspired us to no end and then made a further sizable contribution – He requested we merely call him “an old cricketer” who knows the value of what a tour means to the youth.

It was safe to say, he enjoyed the Koeksisters as he said the balance must remain when we leave – we laughed with joy. This gentleman is 94-years-old. May the Almighty grant him more good health.

On Sunday, we started receiving confirmation our first batch of visas are ready for collection as we went on two separate occasions and expect the other this week as well.

We had to be creative and approached our donors who donated funds specifically towards tracksuits and other apparel for the boys to wear on tour, so that we at least look presentable, to turn those funds into donations in order to raise the balance for our flight costs. Our accommodation and the tour bus is being arranged by our charity partner, Islamic Relief SA with their counterparts in the UK.

We are currently R17 000.00 short to pay our flight costs which we again had to negotiate for an extension until Wednesday or else we lose the group booking and run the risk of additional costs.

We appeal once again, to corporates, businesses and private individuals to kindly consider how far we have come to realize this dream for the 14 boys and the coaches, who themselves were unemployed not long ago. The club have been coaching at 4 schools in Hanover Park over the last 3 years, and these schools are no paying fee schools as the situation is quite dire due to the socio-economic situation in the area.

These boys are products of that coaching that took place based on our interaction with other benefactors that saw the value of cricket/sport being another subset of Education. The two activities work hand in hand.

I leave you with this final thought – Gary Player posted a photo with this saying on twitter, about travel “Your money will return. Your time won’t".

He went further to state himself “Travel is the university to the world…” That is exactly what we want our boys to experience. We cannot afford to deny them this opportunity, we remain steadfast in realizing this collective dream.

Anyone able to assist can kindly donate via the following link:

https://crowdfund.islamic-relief.org.za/campaigns/breaking-boundaries-2019-uk-tour/.

I can be reached at 0824427920 or [email protected]

* Ashraf Allie, Fish Rite Hanover Park Cricket Club.

