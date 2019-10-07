Have faith, we can restore our national pride









"Often our deepest hurts can be allayed by applying the most basic life rules. Like, “Do not do to others what you won’t accept yourself”," writes Alex Tabisher. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) Often our deepest hurts can be allayed by applying the most basic life rules. Like, “Do not do to others what you won’t accept yourself”. It’s one of the oldest rules in the book of life. And built into this simple injunction is a plethora of wisdom that empowers us as human beings. My dad, a qualified carpenter, was told in 1949 that he couldn’t ply his trade as it was meant for others who were “different”. He was reduced to being a caretaker and rearing a family of seven children on a pittance. This is where we don the essential armour of forgiving. We cannot forget the hurt, but we can forgive. Forgiving and forgetting are mutually exclusive. One of my readers refers to the tension as a perplexity. Thanks for that, Zayboen. In an argument, it’s not important who is right. It’s more important who is left - to avoid a repetition of the hurtful experiences.

This is where our government is failing us in its bid to repair the hurts of the past. We are still expected to countenance outmoded notions of race and gender. We rush to apply rights which were granted without being properly thought through.

Race is a myth. There are many other myths that enjoy category protection only because it sounds like the right thing to do.

We should revisit the dynamic between crime and punishment. The evil-doers are becoming street-wise and smug. They play the government at their own game.

Courts and prison hold no fears for them any more. It’s a refuge from reprisal in gang-related recrimination. Prison is a guarantee of regular meals and a safe place to sleep. The aberrant behaviours within the prison walls says nothing about the preferences shown. It says everything about the toothless justice system.

One shudders to think that even children function under this mantle of rights that go mindlessly against morality.

Parents are well-nigh expected to reward dissident behaviour. We need to apply the simple rules. Children are not adults. They can be forgiven for bad behaviour, but there must be a deterrent so that they can learn about consequences.

I would suggest that we revisit out holy writ, whatever our faith-based conviction. The simple truths about life, growth, healing, love, perseverance are to be found in the faith texts.

No constitution can over-ride the injunctions of holy writ.

One cannot remove the truth about punishment by throwing money around. We are beings that didn’t fall out of the sky. The simple precepts of respect, obedience, listening to each other, remembering the past, forgiving without having to forget, are beginnings that will restore our national pride.

We are South Africans. We are humans. We can sort out the mess we ourselves helped create.

