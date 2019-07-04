I queued for three hours at Bellville Home Affairs before being told the system was offline, says the writer. The next day, I was told after two hours that the system was still offline. After another three hours, I had to leave. The next week, the situation was the same.

Open letter: Dear Minister of Home Affairs,

I feel it is my civil duty to give honest feedback on my experience trying to get a new ID Card at Bellville Home Affairs.

I applied and paid for the card online (eHome) in January 2019, in the hope that this would be a speedy process. I dedicated a day of the leave to get to a home affairs branch at the end of March.

When I arrived at Bellville on the first day, I queued for three hours before being told the “system” was offline. Nobody knew when services were to resume. On the second day I joined the queue again. After two hours, we were told that they were still offline. After waiting another three hours, I had to leave. The next week I managed to get another day’s leave and the situation repeated itself.

On Wednesday, May 15, I took another day of leave to get the ID card bio-metrics done, as I was told the “system” was online.

My attempts to phone the branch to find out if everything was in fact online were fruitless. No calls are answered. I then phoned the main call centre number, which was answered in Pretoria. The person could not tell me if the branch in Bellville was working. Why do you have one main number for Home Affairs if they cannot provide critical information nationally?

On this Wednesday, I waited in the queue again for more than two hours, only to be told once again that the “system” was offline intermittently.

I reached the front of the queue outside on the pavement and literally was turned away at closing time. When I enquired, the official said there was no slip or notice they could give me to help prioritise my visit, in light of the fact that I had spent my entire fourth day on the pavement outside the building.

With despondency, I was forced to take yet another day of leave and decided to try yet again May 16. After waiting for another 2 hours, we were once again told the system was offline. At this point one loses all hope.

I chose once, again, to simply wait it out. Fortunately, I finally managed to get through the door and, after another 2 hours of internal queuing, was done with the bio-metrics, application and payment.

This shocking service, incredible lack of interest and total apathy displayed by frustrated staff, is distressing.

It is apparent that the officials have no plausible answers and whatever they say is of no consequence at all, as the “system” is at fault and it’s “out of their hands”.

While I am fortunate enough to take leave, drive there and wait out the whole day; it saddens me to see less fortunate people, who have clearly taken great lengths (and expense) just to get to the branch, simply being turned away. There is even urine running down the walls in corners where one queues, as there is no toilet provision or signage to indicate where one can use a toilet. If you stand in that line for 3 to 4 hours, the chances are you will need to go at some stage.

What is most concerning is that none of the officials are helpful in identifying the elderly and assisting them to the front of the queue, and no signage is displayed to indicate that this is policy.

I, with others, convinced a number of senior citizens and women with infants that they could in fact be prioritised and not have to wait for hours.

It must be known that this is surely not the way to provide such a critical service. It is frankly pathetic and - if this is the way citizens can expect to be treated, without being provided with some form of clear communication or at least consideration for their time and costs to get to your facilities - it is shameful.

I have lost five days of annual leave, which I would rather have spent with my children and family - instead of standing on a pavement outside your Home Affairs building. I also had to pay R30 a day at local parking areas. That is beside the cost of getting to Bellville from Table View.

Please minister and director-general, I appeal to you to take a look at how people are being treated.

Even your long-suffering officials are despondent at having to weather disgruntled people, who have stood for hours without knowing what is going on.

Everyone is clearly exasperated and under duress.

While standing in those queues, I had plenty of time to reach out to your offices and ask about “systems” and queuing lengths to possibly try another branch but this, too, was a pointless exercise, as not a single phone number I have called, throughout this time (all listed on the official web pages), has been answered - apart from a recorded voice when calling Wynberg.

Not a single cell number provided online, for managers, is answered.

So it stands to reason that I probably should not expect a reply to this letter either.

I urge you - go stand in that appalling queue on the pavement outside Bellville Home Affairs and see how it makes hard-working, law-abiding taxpayers feel.

It is, in my five-day experience, a tragedy and an insult to expect people to deal with such a lack of consideration and reverence, for their time and their needs.

Please see this communication as a concerned and sincere account of the situation on the ground.

* Noel McShane, Table View.

