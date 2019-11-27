Housing subsidies a viable option for buyers









The provincial Department of Human Settlements offers various housing programmes, which include Breaking New Ground or free houses to those earning between R0 and R3 500 a month. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency Being the owner of your own home is something many South Africans dream of or aspire to. This is why residents register on the Housing Demand Database, so that as the government builds houses or delivers serviced sites, there’s the hope that they will be next in line for that housing opportunity. As the provincial Department of Human Settlements, we offer various housing programmes, and they include Breaking New Ground (BNG) or free houses to those earning between R0 and R3500 a month. There are also Community Residential Units and Social Housing options for those earning between R3501 and R22000 per month. The Finance Linked Individual Subsidy (FLISP) forms part of this income category. FLISP is a housing subsidy for first-time home buyers to assist with purchasing a home. The criteria to qualify for FLISP are:

Your combined gross monthly income is between R3501 and R22000.

You are a South African citizen or have permanent residency in South Africa.

You or your partner have not received a government housing subsidy before.

You or your partner have not owned fixed residential property before.

You are competent to contract - over 18 years.

You are married or cohabiting.

You are single with financial dependants.

Should you meet all our criteria and qualify for a mortgage loan, the department will provide you with a subsidy, which is paid to your bank or financial institution.

This option opens up so many opportunities, of which one is that you don’t have to wait for a government development to buy your house.

In addition to this, it has a three-pronged benefit to participants, namely: to the qualified purchaser it means a reduced mortgage loan (and thus repayment amount) as the subsidy acts as a “meaningful” deposit, the financial institution benefits, as it reduces the loan-to-value risk - meaning that the banks do not carry 100% of the risk, and to the department, it allows the opportunity to get more people housed, as it assists with access to finance. This means you can buy an existing house, a serviced residential stand linked to the construction of a house or build a new house on a residential stand that you already own.

The subsidy amount, which is based on your household income, ranges between R27960 and R121626.

Since April 2017 to date, 3833 individuals have applied for FLISP, with 2732 being approved.

I’d like to particularly encourage residents in rural areas who might qualify to apply for this subsidy, as 90% of approved applications are still within the metro area. The department has, over the past few years, developed a good relationship with the financial institutions operating in the mortgage finance arena. This relationship was solidified in the signing of a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with individual mortgage lenders on March 1, 2018. Since then, the banks have become our biggest promoters for FLISP. One of the main thrusts of the MoU was that the department provided participating banks with access to its Subsidy System, hence creating the chance for our partners to apply electronically.

In addition, a drafting and implementation of a revised Standard Operating Procedure has reduced the turnaround time for application approvals significantly and by doing so, removed a huge obstacle previously experienced by our partners. It has now become almost standard that the banks partner the department in most of its roadshows and/or open days. (The department has recently provided Nedbank 1000 of its FLISP brochures for display in its strategically-placed branches.)

Absa, on the other hand, is promoting FLISP as a meaningful benefit from government in its own Absa-branded brochures on affordable housing.

In a meeting with the Banking Association of SA and its affiliated institutions in September, all banks confirmed that the Western Cape Department of Human Settlements was a forerunner when it came to the promotion and processing of the FLISP, and the leader among its peers on what a successful partnership should look like.

In short, the department is witnessing an upsurge in meaningful appetite to lend by banks. All this demonstrates that FLISP is a viable option that should immediately be considered, particularly if you’re in the market for your own (new) home.

* Tertius Simmers is the Western Cape MEC of Human Settlements.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to ([email protected]) or [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.