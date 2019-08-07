The interior of Cape Town Stadium is seen on a sunny day in the Mother City. File photo: Sam Clark/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

I was at Computicket to buy my tickets for the eagerly anticipated derby between Cape Town City and Stellenbosch at the magnificent Cape Town Stadium when I was told it was moved to Athlone stadium as the Cape Town Stadium was not yet ready for football. How can that be when the fixtures were available for over a month? If this was a rugby match, the stadium would be ready, that I can guarantee you.

Is John Comitis correct in saying that the City does not care about local football? Sure seems like it. It’s a very sad turn of events for local football when their own City do not support them.

How can local football ever flourish with “support” like this?

It would be good and fair to hear the City’s side.

* Henry Arendse, Tygerdal.

The City sent out the following statement:

A traction test was conducted on the Cape Town Stadium pitch, 5 August 2019. Unfortunately, it was found that the pitch is not ready yet, following major corrective maintenance that was carried out over the past few months.





This maintenance forms part of a three-year cycle in order to ensure a world -class pitch.





"It is important to note that the Cape Town Stadium hosted 36 events during the 2018/19 season. During this time, the pitch became compacted and slippery, hence the necessity for corrective maintenance to be conducted," said the City’s CEO for the Cape Town Stadium, Lesley de Reuck.





The maintenance process started on 20 May 2019 given that the period between mid-May to mid-August is traditionally quiet. The top 15mm of the pitch was removed and a sand layer was brought in, compacted lightly and laser levelled.

It was found that additional Netlon, a subsurface netting that contributes to the stability of the pitch, also had to be added. The pitch was then fumigated and had to lay dormant for 21 days before the grass could be sowed on 20 June 2019.





Due to three cold fronts in Cape Town over the past three weeks and subsequent lower than average temperatures, the stadium has been running growing lights 24/7 as well as adapting its fertilising programme with the aim to fast-track growth to the grass.





"We gave it as much time as possible as we wanted the grass to grow and strengthen. Unfortunately, the grass has not knitted sufficiently and can pose a danger to the players. Thus, the difficult decision was made to move the match to the Athlone Stadium," said De Reuck.





The City apologises for any inconvenience caused.



