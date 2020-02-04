How to own the batting relationship









South Africa's batsman Quinton de Kock plays a shot on day one of the first cricket test match between South Africa and England at Centurion Park, Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Picture: Themba Hadebe/AP This is an extended metaphor. Written for a magnificent team. Told through one of the most difficult jobs in the world: the opening batsman, in the sport of cricket. At the start of any match, the fielding team takes to the pitch. Then out stride two courageous figures: batsmen numbers one and two. They have a complex set of tasks, if you think about it carefully. One: foundationally, they need to protect their bodies from pain, hurt and severe injury. Their bats are shields in battle. The opening bowlers are firing a rock-hard projectile in their precise direction, searching for chinks in their armour, at up to 150km/h. The batsmen are padded and helmeted, but large parts of their human bodies remain vulnerable. So their first task is: try to stay alive! Two: they need to avoid going out. A “Royal Duck”, “Golden Duck” or even a “Duck” are the least of their worries. They need to stay in, for their team, for crucial purposes: to allow their most prolific-scoring batsmen to see how the new ball is behaving on the pitch, and to lose some of its “shine” – get a bit worn, to soften the ball’s wicked intent for the batsmen to follow.

And three: while doing the above, they need to score a few runs, too – for obvious reasons.

But the opening batsmen also have several distinct handicaps: they’ve not seen the pitch either; or what new tricks the bowlers may have up their sleeves; and, sometimes, they’re the first in their team to face a new bowler altogether.

The net result of all the above can be found in one single word: fear. Raw damn terror.

But here’s the brutal irony: the fear’s entirely justified. But if these batsmen allow it to debilitate and strangle them, they’ll almost definitely fail.

So, they need to do three things:

First: have an honest conversation. Something like: “Listen, Fear. I know you’re here for good reason. But I need you to go and stand over there, like over there at Square Leg. I won’t deny you exist, but I need to handle this without you breathing down my neck.”

Second, they need to “see the ball early”. The bowler will fire at them several angles of attack. The batsmen need to identify these in micro-seconds. To give them time to select the necessary response.

And third: they then need to play the shots they want to play. Those they’ve relentlessly practised. Play on their terms.

If they get all the above right, they’ll own the relationship.

Beyond that, all they can do is give it their best!

So: ready? Let the game begin.

* Murray Williams’ “Shooting from the Lip” column appears in the Cape Argus newspaper every Monday.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.