The remembrance of Human Rights Day in South Africa beckons once more. On March 21, 1960, history recorded a massacre of 69 people who were peacefully marching against the injustices of pass laws. The events of Sharpeville forever defined that the consciousness of ordinary citizens matters. In the year 2023, the plight of ordinary members of society is once more making headlines.

The newly-qualified vet who was brutally murdered while defending his family, the child taken out by stray bullets on the streets of Lentegeur, and the pit toilet tragedy of the young child killed falling into this hole remain heinous crimes. Cape Town 2/3/2023 hundreds of people yesterday gathered to say farewell to a popular Athlone vet who was murdered by a group of thieves earlier that morning.The vicious attack on Dr Natheem Jacobs, who was permanently appointed by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA just the day before, left him with stab wounds in his neck, arm and chest. Picture: Monique Mentioning these incidents by no means diminishes the death and agony of many other families suffering similar fates. The 2023 South African Human Rights Day is, in essence, a real fight for human dignity, a fight for survival and normality.

South Africa - Cape Town - 21 March 2023 - The Cape Flats Safety Forum joined by families who have lost their loved ones to Gun violence, picketing outside the Mitchell's Plain police station on Human Right Day as some of the cases are still unresolved . Photograph : Phando Jikelo/ Africa News Agency (ANA) The main message of this year’s remembrance should be a clarion call that every citizen has the right to life. The right to live in freedom with their loved ones, the right for all children to play freely, the right of dignified access to health care and education for all, and not just for those who have the means, the right to live. The events of recent times in the communities of South Africa force us all to be cognisant of the brevity of life. Many questions trouble the minds of ordinary South Africans. The absolute disdain and disrespect of norms, values and traditions are but one question. The nonchalant, cavalier attitude of ending another person’s life without fear of consequence has become an accepted reality in the new South Africa. This human rights crisis and enormous blame cannot be left at the doorstep of the government, religious society or civil society alone. In moving forward, every citizen and every family should take stock of themselves and count the cost.

Programmes and events of upliftment and better social cohesion will always help in terms of better unity and forward advancement. The right to life and access to opportunities is the answer to many of our problems. As a community, as families, as individuals, we all need to take responsibility for the way we think, act and behave. The ability to control one’s mind and actions is the answer to a more calm, rational and peaceful society. In a sense, the right to life begins with a right state of mind. Let us liberate our minds to the South Africa that is possible, that is on our doorstep. Tomorrow will be better; I can see it!

South Africa - Cape Town - 21 March 2023 - The Cape Flats Safety Forum joined by families who have lost their loved ones to Gun violence, picketing outside the Mitchell's Plain police station on Human Right Day as some of the cases are still unresolved . Photograph : Phando Jikelo/ Africa News Agency (ANA) * Reverend Steven John Bam, Southfield.