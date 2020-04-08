Humour, shared humanity will help us survive the Covid-19 lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

A friend of mine sent me the following message via WhatsApp: “Yoh, brother. “I have had five meals, three sleeps, 12 hand-washings. “I have read the whole newspaper twice and I have stared at my cellphone as if I was demented. And that’s only Day 1 of the lockdown.” This typifies the surrealism that accompanies this most unnatural double whammy we are experiencing - corona and lockdown. Lockdown is going to influence the speed of infection.

How weird is it to fight an enemy with no visibility, no face, no sound or smell to help us know for sure that it is in us or not?

The incubation period alone almost guarantees that by the time it shows itself, it is almost too late.

But there is much that is encouraging in this time of doubt and scepticism.

The most notable is the humour.

For example, social media platforms are awash with substitute face masks now that the rich have again exercised unfair advantage.

Some of the humour is dark, some dour, but all resonates with the most elemental aspect of humour - its refusal to give in to despair.

In one clip, a toothless man demonstrates why he doesn’t need to wear a mask by clenching his jaws and collapsing his face to a third of its normally visible size.

That one had me crashing with glee. I suppose the most insensitive, yet pragmatic, response to suffering can be assigned to Marie Antoinette.

When she was told the poor had no bread to eat, she allegedly responded: “Let them eat cake.”

Another clip recommended wearing a mask to stop you eating all your provisions in the first three days. Crazy humour, yet poignantly smacking of our will to survive.

There are many heroes out there who are exposed yet fearless. The Prez stood tall and imperious and avoided the pathetic denialism of Mbeki and the sneering duplicity of Zuma.

He avoided the one thing that would have broken his back - declaring a state of emergency.

That would have smacked of our old experience pre-1994.

He has, through his dignity and magisterial conviction, united us all before a common truth: this event is as much a leveller as death itself.

At the same time, it tests our loyalty, humanity and sense of social commitment to a better world.

And spare a thought for the homeless, hungry and jobless by sharing your blessings. Death that is corona-related is not nice. When the equipment runs out, doctors will have difficult decisions to make.

My advice is for us to help prevent that. Stay home. Wash your hands.

The physical requirements for isolation and physical distancing are not achievable for many reasons.

That makes hand-washing a serious priority. After all, we have always maintained that cleanliness is next to godliness.

Now is the time to apply that dictum. We have a long way to go.

Let’s go as one people.

* Literally Yours is a weekly column from Cape Argus reader Alex Tabisher. He can be contacted on email by [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Newspapers.

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.