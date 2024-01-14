Hypocrisy abounds across the world

Lots of two-sided faces are being exposed during the Israel-Palestine massacre. Some hot-shot Zionist-friendly senators in the US have allegedly been offering thousands of greenbacks to other members of the Senate to stop condemning Israel for its ultra-violent and outlandish activities against the Palestinian civil population.

In South Africa, the paucity of protests against the Netanyahu regime, especially from the non-Muslim Indian population and the white community, is clear. No protest against oppression is clearly tantamount to an “okay”. Even the Muslim populations of Durban and Johannesburg are guilty of this, in the main. Cape Muslims have been relatively headstrong and vehement in voicing their anger. Our narrow minded, apathetic South African population view the position in Palestine as being a religious one. This plays right into the hands of Zionists who harness the sensitive, but ridiculous, idea for their own project of killing the last non-Zionists from their invented “holy fields”.

Compare the protests in other countries where even Orthodox (non-Zionist) Jews have spoken out against the genocide. Even there, the absence of non-Muslim Indians, in the main, especially in the US and in India, is also most apparent during protest marches. More two-faced shenanigans emerge as soldiers from India are shown killing women and children in cold blood in Gaza. India sends biryani food parcels as an aid to Gaza while helping a depleted and fatigued Israeli military presence there finish the remains of the day and assist the Zionist Kingdom to return, eventually, to a nostalgic post-Moses dream of a God-promised, albeit human rights compromisedm land. Another multifeature of the sad tragedy of double-sided errors is the Arab’s loud, clear and perpetual cry of “something has to be done”.

Forget about just being doublefaced, the ever-loving Arab brothers of Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and others, have proved to have no face, at all, to help put an end to the crime of the 21st century, by being most dedicated and diligently focussed on an imagined, projected utopia, termed “normalisation”. This amazing virtual concept is supposed to overnight create everlasting peace and wealth for all mankind. Can anybody blame the brothers? Lots of other double-sided tapes abound in the unholy holy war. And more is to appear. Watch this space. * Ebrahim Essa, Durban.

