I step off a plane far, far from home. I pause.

And then I hear the music begin. Surely one of the most rousing pieces ever written:

“This land of my fathers is dear to me;

Land of poets and singers, and people of stature;

Her brave warriors, fine patriots;

Shed their blood for freedom;

Chorus:

Land! Land! I am true to my land!

As long as the sea serves as a wall;

For this pure, dear land;

May the language endure for ever.

Old land of the mountains, paradise of the poets,

Every valley, every cliff a beauty guards;

Through love of my country, enchanting voices will be;

Her streams and rivers to me.”

I have arrived in the British Isles, on a pilgrimage to say goodbye to my dad. And the accompaniment I have chosen is the Welsh national anthem:

Mae Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau - Land Of My Fathers.

Its creation was a family affair: the lyrics were written by Evan James and the melody composed by his son, James James, in January 1856.

My grandfather - and plenty of rugby Springboks after him - are known to have shed a spontaneous tear on the field as this monumental anthem has raised the roof. Boy, those Welshman know how to sing

But my father was not only of distant Welsh ancestry. He spent his life criss-crossing the globe.

From the USA, my place of birth, to the RSA, the home of my heart - and almost everywhere in-between. We walked many lands, together.

So on this pilgrimage, I reflect on my dad as a true citizen of the world. An internationalist par excellence.

And I choose an international anthem, instead, to reflect his life: A World in Union.

It began as the hymn Thaxted, to the lyrics “I vow to thee my country”. But it has since come to unite the rugby world.

Rugby is just a game. But once every four years, its greatest gather, to represent our exemplary global best: discipline, tenacity, excellence, resilience, camaraderie, courage and hope.

So, as this Rugby World Cup begins, this sad week, I bid two Williamses farewell.

Both citizens of the world. Both who inspired many, around the globe. Both who represented the best we can internationally be.

Goodbye Chester Williams, who ran like the wind. Part of a team which truly rocked our world.

And goodbye Trevor Williams, a man with a lightning-fast mind. Who brought me into this world.

In my heart, this World Cup is dedicated to you.

And to all our fathers.

In every land.

(Written from London.)

