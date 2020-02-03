I won't let scammers be parting me from my money









Not a week goes by without some shyster approaching me with a proposition that promises to earn me huge profits, but would probably suck every cent out out of my bank account. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA). There must be a lot of gullible suckers out there, if my email inbox is anything to go by. Not a week goes by without some shyster approaching me with a proposition that promises to earn me huge profits, but would probably suck every cent out of my bank account if I fell for it. I often wonder what sort of trusting people get involved in these shady deals. Someone must fall for them or there wouldn’t be so many doing the rounds. The newest one came from a “senior government official in my country” (no idea which country) who has access to millions of dollars that he needs to hide. All I need to do is give him my bank account details, then he will deposit the money and split it 50/50 with me. Oh, come on! Do you mean to tell me there are actually people out there willing to supply their bank details to somebody they have never met who is admitting to stealing money? Then there’s the genius who has designed a world-changing invention that will either produce cheap and clean electricity from recycled socks, or create food for the masses, or cure cancer, and wants me to invest in his dream and make the world a better place.

I am sure there are venture capitalists (I think that’s the term) out there clutching rolls of money, looking for worthwhile projects in which to invest their savings. I am not one of them and can’t imagine how anybody would mistake me for one.

If I did have money to spare I would invest it in a new pair of velskoens long before I considered funding a miracle cure for halitosis or ingrown toenails.

The world seems to be divided into those who make money and those who lose it. I fit firmly into the latter class but I don’t feel particularly bad about it.

I sometimes think I get a lot more pleasure out of my money during the brief period I own it than the clever people do from their wise investments.

Maybe they get immense satisfaction from knowing there’s a million rand in the bank account. I get plenty of joy from knowing I have enough change in my pocket after paying my municipal bills to buy a reasonable bottle of wine to sip while I watch the whales drift past.

And if the whales aren’t around, there are almost always attractive young people jogging in the road in front of my house. You don’t get better value than that for your rands.

Last Laugh

A proud Irishman lined up 10 pints of Guinness and offered £100 to anyone who could drink them all at one sitting.

Paddy stood up and said: “I’ll give it a try, but just give me five minutes,” and disappeared out the door.

Five minutes later he returned to accept the bet. He downed the 10 pints without effort and claimed his £100.

“That was amazing,” said the barman, “but where did you you go before you started?”

“I wasn’t sure I could manage 10 pints,” said Paddy, "so I went to the pub next door to check and found I could.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

