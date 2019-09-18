A Spar was robbed and residents allegedly looted it and also did the same to some foreign shops recently in Samora Machel. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

The term xenophobia is problematic when trying to explain and express how South Africans conduct themselves when reacting and responding to circumstances they face daily. Xenophobia is a fear or hatred of foreigners.

How can an African national be a foreigner on African soil? I cannot be a foreigner in any African country, thus the term xenophobic must be erased when alluding to experiences of Africans.

It is completely wrong to say South Africans are xenophobic.

South Africans by nature embrace the values of ubuntu such as treating our neighbours and guests with hospitality, respect, dignity.

The government turns a blind eye to the current situation in SA.

In any society when there is intense competition for resources, employment and any other economic development opportunities, tussling is inevitable.

The government must take full responsibility for failing to create a conducive environment for employment, alleviate poverty and reduce crime.

We have welcomed our fellow brothers and sisters into our homes and communities, we share spaces of recreation together as Africans. I appeal to the SA media to desist from using the term xenophobia as it is divisive.

Thabo Mbeki’s “I am an African“ speech must resonate with all Africans.

Most if not all African countries were colonised, and if we kill each other as Africans we inadvertently give the colonisers every right to smile from beyond the grave.

Aristotle in his book Man is a rational animal did not intend to include Africans as rational beings, so let us refute those racial connotations by telling the world through symbolic telling that Africans are indeed rational, not xenophobic or Afrophobic.

Lucien Lévy-Bruhl claims that Africans can be characterised as savage, pre-logical, perceptual, oral and religious beings.

Lévy-Bruhl contrasts these ideas with the perception of the European people as civilised, logical, conceptual, textual and scientific people.

As Africans we need to be together and fight such negative thoughts by Western writers.

* Sandile Bontsa, Gugulethu.

