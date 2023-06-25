If AI is in the interests of humankind, that is where the debate must focus

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a term that seems to be on everyone’s lips these days. What is it? Does anyone know what it is? I remember as a teacher going to class to learn computer literacy on Commodore computers in 1980 through the education department. The Commodore 64 and 128 were introduced into some schools in South Africa, and so began the process of computer literacy.

Many school communities have closed their libraries to have computers installed. I always believed both systems needed to be in schools. I have tried to find the simplest definition of AI. My understanding of the use of computers is that they make learning easier and students can absorb information at their own pace. There is now talk of establishing bodies in various countries to control AI. There is also talk of a global AI world body to regulate AI information that could destroy humankind.

I am a firm believer AI can certainly assist humankind in moving forward. However, what could happen is groups of people could use ordinary people to move in a particular direction, believing they are moving with the times, but being controlled by people for greedy purposes. Therefore, I believe in today’s world we must use various reliable sources to get our information. Reading about ChatGPT, which is supposed to be at the top of AI, people should be very careful in checking their information. Students and people around the world should be more careful about how they source their information. What is absolutely essential is that students verify where they get their information. I am on the side of believers in AI if it is in the interests of humankind. This is where the debate must focus.

* Brian Isaacs. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus