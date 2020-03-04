If the bees go, we all go, the doom-sayers say

It was the perfect start to a new day. I took my early morning mug of coffee out on to the balcony and watched the rising sun paint the Helderberg Mountain across the bay a glorious shade of rose gold. In front of me two fat bumblebees hovered among the bougainvillea flowers, busily sipping nectar and collecting pollen. From close-up I could see the aeronautical engineers were absolutely right. There simply is no way a bumblebee could fly. Even I could see those tiny wings are far too small to lift that fat, fuzzy body into the air.

It's rather like attaching a frisbee to a Gugulethu taxi and expecting it to take off. Fully loaded with 43 passengers, even.

Fortunately bumblebees don't know much about aeronautical engineering, so they fly anyway. Bees - bumble or otherwise - have recently been proclaimed the most important creatures on our planet. If the bees go, we all go, the doom-sayers say.

It's not just about honey for your breakfast toast, either. Bees do a vital job of pollinating plants and if plants are not pollinated they die. That means herbivores die, and that means carnivores die. And I guess we omnivores go that way too. Vegans first. (I bought some carpet cleaning muti last week and noticed it was labelled “vegan”.)

Any time my vegan friends want to come round and chew my carpets, they can rest assured their dietary principles will not be compromised. Just saying.

Honey bees are becoming an endangered species, and it's not just about pesticides. We've become obsessed about neatness, so every pavement and public park is carefully mowed and manicured.

There are no “wild” spaces left. We need to have patches of weeds, dandelions and dubbeltjies, here and there.

Bees don't enjoy trimmed lawns. They want something with flowers, for goodness sake. There's no nourishment for a bee on a golf green.

I am told there are more than 10000 species of bee, and all of them help to pollinate plants. Even the flightless bumblebee. It might be an environmentally friendly thing to do to allow part of your garden to revert to nature. Hey, a few weeds never hurt anyone.

I was obviously way ahead of my time when I gave up gardening two years ago, at the height of the water shortage.

I no longer have a garden. What I now have is a safe refuge for bees and a handy family-sized sand-box area for my cats. If you ever want to come for a visit you're welcome to bring your cat for a group-poop.

Last Laugh

The boss called Jimmy into his office and said: “Look, I'm not accusing you of being a liar, but I've noticed that every time there's an important rugby match at Newlands you apply for time off to take your old grandmother to the doctor.”

“Good heavens, I think you're right,” said Jimmy.

“You don't think she could be faking it, do you?”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.