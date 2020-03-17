I'm no dedicated follower of fashion
It’s always puzzled me that women care about what some fancy fashion designer decrees. One year it’s trouser suits and then it’s mini-skirts, Capri pants or harem pants.
What amazes me is that some ordinary housewife in Mowbray or Mfuleni will spend hard-earned cash buying a totally unsuitable garment because some fashionista in Paris has decreed it to be the latest thing.
Men are just as bad. Who decided hoodies were acceptable garments for law-abiding males? Or who first thought a baseball cap should be worn with the peak facing backwards?
Even stranger - why would anybody see an idiot wearing his cap back-to-front and actually decide: “Hey, that looks totally foolish I think I’ll do it too, so I can also look like a complete twit.”
Fashion foolishness is nothing new. When I was a teenager, more years ago than you need to know, “stovepipe” jeans became the rage.
They were so popular that clothing manufacturers actually attached labels saying “Guaranteed to shrink”.
Fashion-conscious girls would buy tight-fitting jeans and wear them in a full bath of water, then go outside and let their jeans dry on them and shrink until they were almost impossibly tight.
At about that time, doctors started noticing a strange epidemic, the main symptom of which was a mysterious rash that appeared on the shoulders of young female patients.
It wasn’t a pandemic or a virus. Nothing as serious as Covid-19.
It turned out that the ultra-tight jeans needed a special technique to pull them on.
The only way girls could get their jeans on was to lie on their backs on the floor and wriggle into their pre-shrunk jeans.
The rash across the shoulders was actually caused by carpet burns. No, I’m not making this up.
One of the pleasures of working from home is that I needn’t care about the way I dress. I can wear tracksuit pants and a T-shirt or underpants and velskoens, if I feel like it.
My favourite pair of velskoens has been re-soled twice and patched several times.
When he sees me in his shop, the local leather worker groans and mutters: “Oh God! I suppose it’s those bloody velskoens again!”
The most flattering thing anybody has ever said about my taste in fashion is that I am a “scruffy bugger, but at least consistently scruffy”.
And consistently comfortable, I might add.
Last Laugh
A hillbilly went into the post office and asked what it would cost to send a telegram.
“It’s 10 dollars for a maximum of 10 words,” said the teller.
The hillbilly sat and wrote: “bruises hurt erased afford erected analysis hurt too infectious dead”. (Ten words.)
The teller looked mystified, but the recipient, also a hillbilly, understood exactly what the message was.
“Bruce is hurt. He raced a Ford. He wrecked it. And Alice is hurt too. In fact she’s dead.”
* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]olink.co.za
** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.
Cape Argus