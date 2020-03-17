I'm no dedicated follower of fashion

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

I’ve never understood women’s fashions. Come to think of it, not men’s fashions either. It’s always puzzled me that women care about what some fancy fashion designer decrees. One year it’s trouser suits and then it’s mini-skirts, Capri pants or harem pants. What amazes me is that some ordinary housewife in Mowbray or Mfuleni will spend hard-earned cash buying a totally unsuitable garment because some fashionista in Paris has decreed it to be the latest thing. Men are just as bad. Who decided hoodies were acceptable garments for law-abiding males? Or who first thought a baseball cap should be worn with the peak facing backwards? Even stranger - why would anybody see an idiot wearing his cap back-to-front and actually decide: “Hey, that looks totally foolish I think I’ll do it too, so I can also look like a complete twit.”

Fashion foolishness is nothing new. When I was a teenager, more years ago than you need to know, “stovepipe” jeans became the rage.

They were so popular that clothing manufacturers actually attached labels saying “Guaranteed to shrink”.

Fashion-conscious girls would buy tight-fitting jeans and wear them in a full bath of water, then go outside and let their jeans dry on them and shrink until they were almost impossibly tight.

At about that time, doctors started noticing a strange epidemic, the main symptom of which was a mysterious rash that appeared on the shoulders of young female patients.

It wasn’t a pandemic or a virus. Nothing as serious as Covid-19.

It turned out that the ultra-tight jeans needed a special technique to pull them on.

The only way girls could get their jeans on was to lie on their backs on the floor and wriggle into their pre-shrunk jeans.

The rash across the shoulders was actually caused by carpet burns. No, I’m not making this up.

One of the pleasures of working from home is that I needn’t care about the way I dress. I can wear tracksuit pants and a T-shirt or underpants and velskoens, if I feel like it.

My favourite pair of velskoens has been re-soled twice and patched several times.

When he sees me in his shop, the local leather worker groans and mutters: “Oh God! I suppose it’s those bloody velskoens again!”

The most flattering thing anybody has ever said about my taste in fashion is that I am a “scruffy bugger, but at least consistently scruffy”.

And consistently comfortable, I might add.

Last Laugh

A hillbilly went into the post office and asked what it would cost to send a telegram.

“It’s 10 dollars for a maximum of 10 words,” said the teller.

The hillbilly sat and wrote: “bruises hurt erased afford erected analysis hurt too infectious dead”. (Ten words.)

The teller looked mystified, but the recipient, also a hillbilly, understood exactly what the message was.

“Bruce is hurt. He raced a Ford. He wrecked it. And Alice is hurt too. In fact she’s dead.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]olink.co.za

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.