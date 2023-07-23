Imam Cassiem was selfless in his quest for justice and education for all

Achmad Cassiem was a born teacher. He lived in the Lansdowne area in which I also live. He was a humble man with a huge intellect. He died last Friday at his Lansdowne home in Cape Town. He attended the well known Trafalgar High School known for its progressive political views. Already at a very young age he was incarcerated on Robben Island for his political ideas and work. After being released he was banned and place under house arrest.

He never stopped opposing injustice. He was involved in the political uprisings of 1980, 1985 and 1996. He lead the Qibla movement and the International Unity Convention during difficult times. He addressed hundreds of schools and political organisations on the way forward. In 2016, he led a March to the Western Cape legislature calling for my reinstatement as a teacher. One of the many causes he supported in his life time. What is there to learn from him to in-service tracers? Imam was selfless in his quest for justice and education for all. In his recent book, The Oldest Profession, he identified education as the oldest profession and very important in the fight for freedom and justice.

When he was in the school system as a teacher he was fearless and defended the human values he believed in. Teachers should be exposed to his many writings and convey them to their school communities. His teachings live on in many of us. A luta continua.

* Brian Isaacs. Cape Argus