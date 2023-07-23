Imam Cassiem: We lost a symbol of excellence, a freedom fighter who fearlessly confronted the most brutal political system on earth

The death of Imam Achmad Cassiem has gripped the entire nation with a deep sense of shock. As we grieve, we thank Almighty God for the memorable years he gave to this beloved purveyor of justice and humility. His passing gives us cause to ponder how he touched our lives.

His commitment to social justice and reconciliation, to human rights and the dignity of every human person, will be gratefully remembered. The world pays tribute to his immense and unique contribution to peace and justice, as well as his emphasis on the dignity and worth of every individual from conception to the grave. His courage in denouncing international military intervention and his relentless fight against racism over the past 60 years will be remembered by many generations to come.

We are devastated to lose our national symbol of truth, love, and hope. Few individuals have had a greater impact, not just religiously, but socially and morally, on our political landscape as Imam Cassiem. He was a formidable foe of racism and global aggression against weaker nations. By any measure, he is one of the most celebrated and inspiring leaders of the 20th and 21st centuries. He fearlessly condemned racism and totalitarianism as he fought for peace and justice with equal vigour.

Throughout the span of his extraordinary lifetime, Imam fought hard for a just world. Beloved Cassiem was a rare breed, a passionate human rights defender who took on the mighty, the corrupt, the powerful, and the defiant in his crusade for global peace. His message to the whole of humanity was that our wounded world was yearning for peace. He was fair to both victims and architects who participated in crimes against humanity. He exposed the monstrosity of racism and oppression in graphic 3D.

The brilliant and sparkling light that illuminated our country and our global landscape amidst darkness and chaos has gone out. History will remember Imam Cassiem as the most elevating and inspiring man of our age. It is this quality of all-embracing warmth that stands out most prominently in his character. Our only consolation in this hour of immense grief is that his life of truth, tolerance, and his vast quest for justice and total equality towards fellow human beings, inspire our troubled and war-torn world to save itself by following his noble example. In Africa’s hour of grief, our continent can be proud of producing a son whose fight for freedom was relentless.

The light that illuminated our heartland and the suffering masses amidst darkness has suddenly gone out. We lost a symbol of excellence, a freedom fighter who fearlessly confronted the most brutal political system on earth. May Almighty Allah grant Imam Cassiem a lofty place in Jannah. * Farouk Araie, Joburg.

