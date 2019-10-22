In SA, we regard shopping malls as social gathering places









I can't see this being much of a threat in South Africa. From what I see, we regard shopping malls as social gathering places as much as retail buying centres. Wherever I go shopping I see people of all ages socialising and just "hanging out". Some of them are actually inside the shops and buying stuff, but I'd say about a quarter of the people in a shopping mall at any time are there for non-commercial reasons. Bear in mind that most of the towns and cities through the world started as market places. People who had made cheese or slaughtered chickens or brewed a batch of elderberry wine brought them to the crossroads on a certain day of the week and sold them, or swopped them for other people's wares. Market stalls were built and places were set aside for tethering the horses and parking the wagons. Inns were established where farmers could buy a beer or two with the money they had earned from the sale of their cabbages or pork. Before long a village had grown, then a town and eventually a city.

Have you noticed that every city still has a “market square” or a “Longmarket Street?”

Before the days of smartphones and email chats, the only way of knowing local news was to share it with someone face to face. You could be sure it would soon spread across the village.

“Did you hear Mrs Smith’s Mary became engaged to Rodney the butcher’s son? And widow Jones’s Julia is expecting a new baby in spring?”

The market place has been the centre of life - and news - for towns around the world for centuries. Why should it be any different today?

We may say we just popped into the shops for a few minutes to buy butter, but while we’re there we might as well be sociable and ask the Reverend Wallace to join us for a cup of tea (and he’s always able to supply a few juicy details). And we might as well ask Mr Brooks whether he knows the name of a good footman to replace Thompson when he leaves to get married.

No, I think it will be a long time before shopping malls become obsolete.

Last Laugh

Late at night a drunk fellow was on his hands and knees under a street lamp, obviously searching for something in the gutter.

A policeman approached and asked what the problem was.

“When I came out of the pub I stumbled and dropped my keys and now I can’t find them.”

“Where did this happen, sir?” Asked the cop.

“About 50m away, in front of the Red Lion.”

“So why are you looking for your keys here, sir?”

“It’s no good looking for them back there. You can’t see a thing.

“The light is much better here under the lamp-post.”

