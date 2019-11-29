'In South Africa good management is a rare skill'









File picture: Rawpixel/Pixabay In South Africa good management is a rare skill. Good managers can rescue a failing business and poor management can destroy even the most successful enterprise. Whether we're talking about a farm, a hardware store or a national airline, the basic rules of good management are the same. In the sheep-farming community in which I grew up, there was one farmer who did particularly well, even when his neighbours were suffering from drought or inflation or labour problems. Someone asked him what his secret was and he took the questioner aside and whispered: “I'll let you into my secret, but don't tell anyone. You must take an empty baking powder tin and put two small pebbles in it. Every morning you must ride from flock to flock and rattle your baking powder tin at the sheep, making sure every sheep hears the rattle. "You will do well if you follow that rule. That’s my secret.”

Of course, the word went round that the farmer was completely off his rocker and as mad as a hatter. But the fact remained that his farm was the most successful in the district.

Actually, the baking powder tin had nothing to do it, but that fact that he visited every flock on his farm every morning and mingled with his sheep meant that he always noticed when anything was wrong.

If a water trough was leaking he saw it soon and could fix it. If the sheep had parasites he was there to notice it and give the appropriate remedy. That's the secret of good management - to be constantly in touch with every part of your business and every member of staff.

My first newspaper job was in the administrative office of The Friend newspaper in Bloemfontein.

The manager was similar to the tin can-rattling farmer in that he visited every department and made a point of meeting every staff member regularly.

Everybody was terrified of him because he knew how things worked. You couldn't baffle him with bulls**t.

He would ask why something had gone wrong and know immediately if you were trying to cover up.

He'd make technical suggestions about the ancient printing press and they were always useful.

He'd ask why advertising revenue was lower than the previous month and expect an honest answer. He followed the daily sales and wanted to know the reason if they dropped.

Under his management the newspaper flourished. I believe he would have made an excellent sheep farmer if somebody had given him an empty baking powder tin.

Last Laugh

A kind-hearted, but not particularly bright, young woman went to the school for the blind in Worcester and said she wanted to enrol for classes in Braille.

She was signing the application form when the official said: “You don't appear to be blind, so why do you want to read Braille?”

“It's for my poor old granny,” she said. “She's blind now and I thought it would be nice if I could go round to her flat and read to her occasionally.”

